What Is Faze Banks Net Worth?

FaZe Banks, an American social media personality and gaming entrepreneur, has a net worth of $13 million. Banks gained his wealth as a YouTuber and the chief operating officer of the gaming group, FaZe Clan. His YouTube channel boasts over five million subscribers and more than 411 million views. Known for calling himself an “internet gangster,” Banks is also a music producer, composer, and songwriter. He has had public feuds with other gamers and social media personalities, including Jake Paul. Standing at 6-foot-5, he is often seen wearing a hat. In 2022, it was reported that Banks’ tenure as COO of FaZe Clan ended, but he remains active with the group.

Early Life

Richard Bengtson, better known as FaZe Banks, was born on October 18, 1991, in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He moved to Lowell, Florida, at the age of seven. His father bought him a Nintendo 64 the day it was released, sparking his interest in gaming with Super Mario 64. Banks attended Lowell High School and graduated in 2010.

Faze Banks Career

FaZe Banks moved to Los Angeles, California, and began posting short clips of his gaming sessions. He joined YouTube in September 2011 under the name “BanksHasBank,” later changing it to FaZe Banks. His first video, “The Single Greatest SoaRing In Style,” was released on October 5, 2011, focusing on Call of Duty gameplay.

Banks reached one million subscribers in November 2016 and hit two million in August 2017. Within weeks, he climbed to three million subscribers and reached four million by November 2017. He also has three million followers on Instagram (@Banks) and nearly three million followers on Twitter (now X). In August 2017, Banks’ channel reached 100 million views and 300 million a year later. His content evolved to include pranks, challenges, and reaction videos, with his most popular video, “Reacting To My Girlfriend’s Vines,” amassing over 16 million views.

Banks served as the Chief Operating Officer and founder of FaZe Clan until 2022. FaZe Clan is one of the most popular Call of Duty gaming groups, also known for playing Fortnite, Overwatch, and more. The clan is popular among celebrities like Lil Yachty, Offset, and Post Malone. Before joining FaZe Clan in 2013, Banks was the leader of SoaR. In 2017, he released his first single titled “The FaZe Banks Songs.”

Personal Life

In 2017, Banks began dating Instagram personality Alissa Violet, Jake Paul’s ex. Later that year, they were involved in a brawl at the Barley House in Cleveland, where Banks claimed he was choked by a bouncer, sharing the incident on Snapchat. Banks has the number “68” tattooed on his arm, symbolizing a shared moment with his girlfriend when they both picked the number at the same time.

Known for his short temper, Banks has been open about his mental health struggles and encourages his viewers to maintain both physical and mental well-being. He once attributed his issues to Adderall but later clarified that while he had tried the drug, he was never addicted.

FaZe Banks continues to be an influential figure in the gaming and social media world, despite stepping down as COO of FaZe Clan.

