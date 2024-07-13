What Is Loni Anderson’s Net Worth In 2024?

Loni Anderson, the celebrated American actress, boasts a net worth of $12 million as of 2024. She is widely recognized for her iconic role as Jennifer Marlowe, the sultry receptionist on the hit sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” This performance earned her three Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy Award nominations. Her career spans numerous television shows and made-for-TV movies, such as “The Jayne Mansfield Story,” “Too Good to Be True,” and “White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd.” Her diverse credits also include roles in “All Dogs Go To Heaven,” “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” “V.I.P.,” “A Night at the Roxbury,” and “A Letter to Three Wives.”

Early Life

Born in 1945 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Loni Anderson was the daughter of Klaydon, an environmental chemist, and Maxine, a model. She grew up in Roseville, Minnesota, and attended Alexander Ramsey Senior High School before enrolling at the University of Minnesota. Anderson made her acting debut in the 1966 film “Nevada Smith,” starring Steve McQueen. However, she experienced a near-decade of unemployment as an actress before landing guest roles on various TV series in the mid-70s, such as “S.W.A.T.,” “The Invisible Man,” and “Police Woman.”

WKRP in Cincinnati

In 1978, Anderson landed her most famous role as Jennifer Marlowe on “WKRP in Cincinnati.” The show’s creator, Hugh Wilson, cast her for her resemblance to classic Hollywood bombshells like Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield. Despite the show’s cancellation in 1982 due to low viewership, Anderson’s portrayal left a lasting impact. During a brief hiatus in 1980, she successfully negotiated a salary increase before returning to the show.

Further Television Career in the 80s

During her “WKRP” contract renegotiation, Anderson starred in “The Jayne Mansfield Story” (1980). Post-“WKRP,” her career saw fluctuations, with roles in “Partners in Crime” alongside Lynda Carter, and appearances in “Amazing Stories,” “A Letter to Three Wives,” and “Sorry, Wrong Number.” She also voiced Blondie Bumstead in TV adaptations of the “Blondie” comic strip. From 1986 to 1987, she starred in the NBC sitcom “Easy Street.”

1990s Comeback

Anderson’s career revived in the 90s with notable roles, including portraying Thelma Todd in “White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd” (1991). She returned as Jennifer Marlowe in “The New WKRP in Cincinnati” and played a significant role in the NBC sitcom “Nurses” as Casey MacAffee.

Despite low ratings leading to its cancellation, she continued to appear in popular shows like “Melrose Place,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” and “V.I.P.”

Television in the 2000s and 2010s

In the 2000s and 2010s, Anderson appeared in various TV shows, including a Mother’s Day episode of “Three Sisters,” starring in “The Mullets,” and guest roles in “So Notorious,” “Baby Daddy,” and “My Sister is So Gay.”

Personal Life

Anderson has been married four times. Her first marriage to Bruce Hasselberg resulted in a daughter, Deidra, before they divorced in 1966. Her second marriage to Ross Bickell ended in 1981. She married Burt Reynolds in 1988, and they adopted a son, Quinton, before divorcing in 1994. In 2008, she married folk musician Bob Flick, whom she first met in 1963.

Inspired by her parents’ struggles with COPD due to smoking, Anderson became a spokesperson for the disease in 1999.

Burt Reynolds Divorce Settlement

Loni Anderson’s marriage to actor Burt Reynolds, from 1988 to 1994, is one of her most notable personal stories. Their divorce was highly publicized, with Burt being ordered to pay Loni $15,000 per month in spousal support, equivalent to around $30,000 today. He was also required to maintain the mortgage on their $2 million Beverly Hills mansion. This financial strain on Reynolds became a national topic as his career slowed in the 1990s.

Real Estate

In July 2007, Anderson sold a French-style mansion in Beverly Hills’ gated Mulholland Estates for $5.7 million. She bought the home in 1994 for $2.275 million post-divorce from Reynolds. In October 2007, she purchased a newly-built mansion in Sherman Oaks, California, for $1.9 million and sold it for $2.1 million in September 2015.

