What Is Paulina Porizkova’s Net Worth?

Paulina Porizkova, a Czech-American model and actress, has a net worth of $10 million. Following the death of her longtime husband, Ric Ocasek, in 2019, it was revealed that Paulina had been cut from the musician’s will, which left her in a difficult financial situation. She reportedly had to borrow money from friends due to a lack of liquid assets.

According to Ric’s will, Paulina was excluded from his personal assets, including $5 million worth of copyrighted intellectual property, due to his claim that she had abandoned him. Despite the assumption that Ric was the wealthier of the two, Paulina was one of the highest-paid models in the early 90s, earning tens of millions of dollars at her peak.

Paulina later disclosed that after Ric’s death, she was left with two mortgages and a pension but no other assets or income to cover monthly expenses. She eventually sold their NYC townhouse, where they had lived for over 30 years, for $10 million. She still owns a home in upstate New York.

Early Life

Paulina Porizkova was born in Prostějov, Czech Republic, and spent much of her childhood separated from her parents. During the Warsaw Pact Invasion, her parents fled Czechoslovakia, leaving her behind with her grandmother. The government did not allow her to leave the country to join her parents, resulting in a seven-year battle before she was eventually reunited with them.

Paulina began modeling in the early 80s and quickly became one of the most popular models in Europe and the United States. She graced the covers of magazines such as Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, and Elle and appeared in spreads in Sports Illustrated. She also ventured into acting with roles in “Anna,” “Her Alibi,” “Knots,” and “Jane by Design.” Additionally, she is a published author and has written for publications like Modelinia and The Huffington Post.

Personal Life

Paulina Porizkova married rock star Ric Ocasek in 1989 at the age of 24. They met in 1984 when she was 19, after she had been hired to appear in a music video for The Cars’ song “Drive.” Ric was married at the time but divorced in 1988 and married Paulina the following year. They were legally married until Ric’s death in 2019, though they had been “peacefully separated” since May 2018. Ric Ocasek passed away on September 15, 2019, at the age of 75.

In 1989, Ric and Paulina bought a 6,000 square-foot townhouse in New York City for $2.5 million. They listed it for sale in January 2019 for $15.3 million, and after Ric’s passing, Paulina sold it for $10 million. They also co-owned a 5.5-acre country property in Millbrook, New York, which they purchased in 1997 for $650,000. Paulina still owns this property.

Paulina Porizkova’s Estée Lauder Salary

In 1988, Paulina signed a contract with Estée Lauder that paid her $6 million per year through 1995. She earned a total of $42 million before taxes from this contract alone, equivalent to about $80 million today after adjusting for inflation.

