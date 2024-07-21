What Is Rande Gerber’s Net Worth?

Rande Gerber, an American entrepreneur and former model, has a net worth of $400 million. Gerber is widely known for being married to supermodel Cindy Crawford and for co-founding Casamigos Tequila with George Clooney. In 2017, they sold Casamigos to Diageo for $1 billion. Gerber and Crawford have been married since 1998 and have two children, Presley and Kaia Gerber.

Rande Gerber Net Worth $400 Million Date of Birth April 27, 1962 Place of Birth Five Towns area of Long Island, New York Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, Former Model

Rande Gerber Biography

Born on April 27, 1962, in the Five Towns area of Long Island, New York, Rande Gerber graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in marketing. Initially, he worked as a model before transitioning into the business world.

The Gerber Group

Rande Gerber’s career is marked by a unique blend of entrepreneurship, hospitality, and branding. He is recognized for his significant contributions to the nightlife and entertainment industries through his innovative bar, restaurant, and lounge concepts.

Gerber’s entrepreneurial journey began in the 1990s when he founded The Gerber Group. His first venture, the Whiskey bar in the Paramount Hotel in New York City, set the stage for his approach to hospitality. The Whiskey was known for its sophisticated yet accessible ambiance, which broke the mold of traditional bars and lounges. This success led to the expansion of The Gerber Group, with numerous successful bars and lounges opening across the United States.

Gerber’s establishments were distinguished by their stylish, contemporary design and comfortable, welcoming atmosphere. These venues became popular among celebrities and the fashionable set while remaining accessible to a broader audience. His success in the nightlife industry earned him a reputation as an innovator and trendsetter.

Casamigos Tequila

In addition to his ventures in hospitality, Gerber co-founded Casamigos Tequila with George Clooney and Michael Meldman. Launched in 2013, Casamigos began as a private collection of tequilas for personal enjoyment but quickly gained popularity for its smooth, rich flavor. In 2017, Casamigos was sold to Diageo for $1 billion, a significant milestone in Gerber’s entrepreneurial career. The deal included $700 million in cash and $300 million in bonuses contingent on future performance goals.

Real Estate

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford have owned several impressive properties over the years:

Malibu Oceanfront Home: In 1998, they purchased their first oceanfront Malibu home for $1.85 million, later listing it for sale in 2019 for $7.5 million. Before selling, they rented it for $45,000 per month.

In 1998, they purchased their first oceanfront Malibu home for $1.85 million, later listing it for sale in 2019 for $7.5 million. Before selling, they rented it for $45,000 per month. Malibu Compound: In 1999, they bought a massive oceanfront property in Malibu for $4.8 million. In 2015, they acquired the neighboring two-parcel property for $50.5 million, creating a 6-acre compound. They sold half of this property in 2018 for $45 million.

In 1999, they bought a massive oceanfront property in Malibu for $4.8 million. In 2015, they acquired the neighboring two-parcel property for $50.5 million, creating a 6-acre compound. They sold half of this property in 2018 for $45 million. Beverly Hills Mansion: In 2017, they purchased a mansion from musician Ryan Tedder for $11.625 million.

In 2017, they purchased a mansion from musician Ryan Tedder for $11.625 million. Los Cabos, Mexico: They previously owned a mansion in the El Dorado Golf & Beach Club community. A Mexican billionaire bought their home and George Clooney’s neighboring house for $100 million ($50 million each) in April 2016.

They previously owned a mansion in the El Dorado Golf & Beach Club community. A Mexican billionaire bought their home and George Clooney’s neighboring house for $100 million ($50 million each) in April 2016. Malibu Hills Property: They owned a 23-acre property in the hills above Malibu, initially a kid’s camp, which they bought for $6 million in 2014. After spending millions on upgrades, they sold it for $13.3 million in 2016.

Rande Gerber Net Worth

