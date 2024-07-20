What Is Prince Michael Jackson’s Net Worth?

Prince Michael Jackson, the eldest son of the legendary Michael Jackson, has an estimated net worth of $150 million. Known for his efforts to establish his own identity apart from his father’s immense legacy, Prince Michael has appeared in various TV shows as both an actor and television personality. Despite his endeavors, he remains closely associated with the iconic “King of Pop” and the considerable controversy that surrounded his father’s life.

Date of Birth February 13, 1997 Place of Birth Beverly Hills, Los Angeles Nationality American Profession Actor, TV Personality

Inheritance and Estate Value

As per Michael Jackson’s will, his estate was divided as follows: 40% to his mother, 40% to his three children (Prince Michael, Paris, and Blanket Jackson), and the remaining 20% to various children’s charities. Upon Katherine Jackson’s death, her 40% share will be transferred to Michael’s children, giving each child a 26.7% stake in the estate.

At the time of Michael Jackson’s death in 2009, his estate was in debt by $500 million. However, through astute management by estate lawyers John Branca and John McClain, the estate has generated over $2 billion since then. Significant transactions included the 2016 sale of Michael’s 50% stake in the Sony/ATV music catalog for $750 million and a 2024 sale of a 50% stake in Michael’s Mijac Music company for $600 million. The estate retains a 10% stake in the latter. After deducting the executors’ fees and taxes, the proceeds from these sales have significantly increased the estate’s value.

Early Life

Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., better known as Prince Michael Jackson, was born on February 13, 1997, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. His mother, Debbie Rowe, a dermatology assistant, married Michael Jackson in 1996. Rowe had expressed a desire to bear Jackson’s children even before their marriage, and she claimed to have been artificially inseminated. This has led to persistent rumors about Prince’s biological parentage, with some suggesting actor Mark Lester or dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein as potential fathers. Despite these speculations, Prince has always identified as Michael Jackson’s son, having been raised by him.

Nicknamed “Prince” from a young age, he was raised primarily by Michael Jackson after his parents divorced in 1999, with Michael obtaining full custody. Prince spent his early years at the Neverland Ranch, with limited contact with his mother. By 2004, amidst child abuse charges against Michael Jackson, Debbie Rowe sought a more significant role in her son’s life, eventually gaining additional access despite having previously terminated her parental rights.

Career and Public Appearances

Prince Michael Jackson leads a relatively private life and makes infrequent public appearances. One of his most notable public appearances was during his father’s memorial service in 2009, where he performed with his family. He has also appeared in various TV shows and documentaries, including the 2003 documentary “Living with Michael Jackson,” a live telecast of his father’s memorial service, the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards, and “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2010. In 2011, he appeared on “The X Factor,” and in 2013, he had a brief acting role in an episode of “Beverly Hills 90210.” Despite his appearances, it is uncertain if Prince will pursue a long-term acting career.

