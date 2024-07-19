What Was Paul Newman’s Net Worth When He Died?

Paul Newman, an American actor, producer, director, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, had a net worth of $80 million at the time of his death in 2008. Newman was celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most iconic leading men, starring in classic films such as “Cool Hand Luke,” “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” and “The Verdict.” He was nominated for an Academy Award ten times, finally winning Best Actor for “The Color of Money” in the mid-1980s. Beyond acting, Newman was a successful theatre performer and a passionate racecar driver, achieving multiple championships.

Newman also made significant contributions to philanthropy, founding non-profits like Newman’s Own, the Safe Water Network, and the SeriousFun Children’s Network. Newman’s Own has raised and donated over $600 million to various charities, with an additional $200 million controlled by the foundation for future donations. Newman passed away at 83 after battling lung cancer.

Early Life

Paul Leonard Newman was born on January 26, 1925, in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Raised in a family with Jewish roots, he showed an early interest in theatre, performing in school plays by age seven and at the Cleveland Play House by age ten. After graduating from high school in 1943, Newman briefly attended Ohio University before serving in the United States Navy during World War II. He was stationed in Hawaii and served as a radioman, rear gunner, and turret gunner in an Avenger torpedo bomber.

After the war, Newman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama and economics from Kenyon College in 1949. He toured with various theatre companies before attending the Yale School of Drama and training under Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio in New York City.

1950s Career

Newman debuted on Broadway with the original production of “Picnic” in 1953 and made his television debut with “Tales of Tomorrow.” His film career began with “The Silver Chalice” (1954) and continued with notable roles in “Somebody Up There Likes Me,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” and “The Long, Hot Summer.”

Major Success

In the 1960s, Newman starred in critically acclaimed films such as “The Hustler,” “Cool Hand Luke,” and “The Towering Inferno.” His role in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” alongside Robert Redford became particularly famous. In the 1980s, Newman continued to deliver notable performances in films like “The Verdict” and “The Color of Money,” for which he won an Academy Award.

His last film role was in “Road to Perdition” (2002), and his final TV role was in HBO’s 2005 mini-series “Empire Falls.” Newman also voiced Doc Hudson in the 2006 animated film “Cars” before officially retiring from acting in 2007.

Motorsports Career

Newman’s passion for motorsports began after starring in the 1969 film “Winning.” He started competing professionally in 1972 and won four national championships with the Sports Car Club of America. In 1979, he finished second at the 24 Hours of Le Mans driving a Porsche 935. Newman continued racing into his seventies, winning events such as the 24 Hours of Daytona. He was part of the competitive Newman Freeman Racing team in the Can-Am series and was posthumously inducted into the Sports Car Club of America Hall of Fame in 2009.

Paul Newman Relationships

Newman married Jackie Witte in 1949, and they had three children before divorcing in 1958. He then married Joanne Woodward, his co-star from a Broadway play, and they had three children together. Newman and Woodward remained married until his death in 2008.

Paul Newman Cause of Death

Paul Newman died on September 26, 2008, after battling lung cancer for over a year. His cancer was attributed to his smoking habit, which he quit in 1986.

Newman’s Own

In 1982, Newman founded the organic food company Newman’s Own, initially selling pasta sauces, lemonade, and salsa. The brand expanded to other products, donating all post-tax profits to charity. The company has donated over $600 million to various charities, with an additional $200 million managed by the foundation for future donations.

Rolex Auction

In 2017, a Rolex wristwatch once owned by Newman sold for $18 million at auction, significantly exceeding its estimated value of $1 million. Some proceeds went to the Newman’s Own organization, marking a record-breaking auction sale for a wristwatch.

