What Is T.I.’s Net Worth 2025?

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., is a multifaceted American entertainer and entrepreneur with a net worth of $30 million. This figure represents his combined wealth with his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Married since 2010, the couple’s fortune significantly grew in 2024 following a $71 million judgment awarded to them in a high-profile copyright infringement case.

Career

Renowned as “The King of the South,” T.I. is one of the key figures behind popularizing trap music, a hip-hop subgenre, alongside Gucci Mane and Jeezy. He debuted in 2001 with the album I’m Serious, but it was his second album, Trap Muzik (2003), that marked his breakthrough. The album featured hits like “24’s” and “Rubber Band Man.”

Over his illustrious career, T.I. has released more than ten studio albums, won multiple Grammy Awards, and achieved chart-topping success with singles such as “Live Your Life” and “Whatever You Like.” Beyond music, his film appearances in ATL, Takers, and the Ant-Man franchise have further cemented his celebrity status. He also co-founded Grand Hustle Records and has ventured into writing, with two published novels to his name.

A Legal Rollercoaster: The OMG Girlz Lawsuit

In 2009, T.I. and Tiny founded the teen pop group OMG Girlz, featuring their daughter Zonnique Pullins. The group became known for their unique style, which later inspired MGA Entertainment’s “L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Dolls.”

Believing the doll line copied the OMG Girlz’ aesthetic, T.I. and Tiny filed a $100 million copyright infringement lawsuit. Though initially unsuccessful, the case took a dramatic turn after a Supreme Court ruling in 2023 influenced a retrial. In September 2024, a jury awarded the couple $71 million in damages, marking a major victory for the duo.

Financial Challenges

While successful, T.I. and Tiny have faced financial hurdles, particularly with the IRS. Between 2012 and 2018, they accrued tax debts amounting to $6.2 million. Despite liens and penalties, they began settling the debt in 2018, paying $1 million toward the outstanding amount.

Personal Life

T.I. married Tiny in 2010, and the couple has three children together. T.I. also has three other children from previous relationships. Known for his outspoken personality, T.I. has faced controversies, including remarks about women in leadership and his invasive comments regarding his daughter’s health, sparking backlash.

Real Estate Ventures

In January 2020, T.I. and Tiny purchased a stunning $3.27 million mansion in Atlanta, Georgia. The 14,000-square-foot property, located within a gated community, boasts luxurious features such as a pool, spa, gym, and outdoor entertainment spaces.

