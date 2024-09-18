Johnny Damon Net Worth

Johnny Damon, the former American professional baseball player, boasts an impressive net worth of $60 million as of 2024. With an 18-season career in Major League Baseball (MLB), Damon became a renowned figure in the sport, particularly for his time with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, two teams central to one of baseball’s most intense rivalries.

Career

Damon’s professional journey began in 1995 with the Kansas City Royals, where he quickly became known for his speed and hitting skills. His talent as a leadoff hitter and base runner made him a key player in the league. By 2001, Damon joined the Oakland Athletics, solidifying his reputation as a valuable asset in baseball.

Iconic Moments with the Boston Red Sox

In 2002, Damon signed with the Boston Red Sox, where he would solidify his legacy. As part of the 2004 Red Sox team, Damon was instrumental in breaking the famed “Curse of the Bambino,” helping the franchise win its first World Series in 86 years. His grand slam in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) is one of his career’s most memorable moments.

The New York Yankees Era

In a move that shocked many fans, Damon signed a four-year deal with the New York Yankees in 2006. His decision sparked controversy among Red Sox fans, but Damon continued to excel, playing a pivotal role in the Yankees’ 2009 World Series victory. His switch to the Yankees further cemented his place in MLB history.

Johnny Damon Salary

Throughout his illustrious career, Johnny Damon earned over $110 million in salary alone, with an additional $10 million from endorsements. His contracts with major teams like the Red Sox and Yankees were key to building his wealth, with notable paydays including:

Boston Red Sox : Four-year, $31 million contract

: Four-year, $31 million contract New York Yankees : Four-year, $52 million contract

: Four-year, $52 million contract Detroit Tigers : One-year, $8 million contract

: One-year, $8 million contract Tampa Bay Rays : One-year, $5.25 million contract

: One-year, $5.25 million contract Cleveland Indians: One-year minor league deal worth $1.25 million

Personal

Johnny Damon’s life off the field has also been eventful. He married his high school sweetheart, Angela Vannice, in 1992, and after their divorce in 2002, Damon married Michelle Mangan in 2004. The couple has six children together and resides in Windermere, Florida.

Damon has remained involved in charitable efforts, particularly with the Wounded Warrior Project, which supports injured veterans. His connection to the military stems from his father, Jimmy Damon, who served as a U.S. Army staff sergeant.

Life After Baseball

Following his retirement from professional baseball, Damon has dabbled in various entertainment ventures. He has appeared on reality shows such as Celebrity Apprentice and Dancing with the Stars, maintaining a presence in the public eye.

Real Estate

Damon has also made headlines for his real estate ventures. He currently owns a luxurious mansion in Windermere, Florida, which he listed for sale in 2023 for $30 million. The property, spanning 4.8 acres, includes a 20,000-square-foot mansion with nine bedrooms, a resort-style pool, and other high-end amenities.

