What Is Tyler Henry’s Net Worth?

Tyler Henry, an American reality television personality and self-proclaimed clairvoyant medium, has a net worth of $3 million. Henry is best known for hosting the reality shows “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry” and “Life After Death with Tyler Henry.” He has conducted readings for numerous celebrities, including Nancy Grace, Jaleel White, Alan Thicke, Matt Lauer, and Tom Arnold. Despite his popularity, Henry has faced significant criticism for allegedly using deceptive techniques in his work.

Early Life

Tyler Henry Koelewyn was born in 1996 in Hanford, California, where he was raised in a conservative Christian community. He attended Sierra Pacific High School but did not pursue a college education. Henry claims to have first noticed his clairvoyant abilities at the age of 10, following a premonition of his grandmother’s death.

Tyler Henry Career

Henry’s career as a self-described psychic medium began in 2015 when he gave a reading to one of the Kardashian sisters on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” This appearance launched his career in reality television.

Tyler Henry Reality Shows

In 2016, Henry began his own reality show on E!, “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.” Over its four-season run until 2019, he gave readings to various celebrities, including Nancy Grace, Monica Potter, Jaleel White, Carmen Electra, Matt Lauer, Bobby Brown, Tom Arnold, and Megan Fox. One of the most controversial readings was with actor Alan Thicke, who passed away from aortic dissection months after Henry mentioned potential heart problems on the show. While some fans believed this demonstrated Henry’s clairvoyant abilities, skeptics like Susan Gerbic argued it was a case of playing the odds, given the commonality of heart disease.

Henry’s second reality show, “Life After Death with Tyler Henry,” premiered on Netflix in early 2022. This nine-part series follows Henry as he travels across the country offering readings to people on his waiting list, while also delving into his daily life and a family mystery of his own.

Tyler Henry Books

In addition to his television work, Henry has authored several books. His memoir, “Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side,” was published in 2016. In 2022, he released “Here & Hereafter: How Wisdom from the Departed Can Transform Your Life Now,” coinciding with the premiere of his second reality series.

Criticism

Henry’s claims of psychic ability have been widely criticized by the scientific skeptic community, which views mediumship as fraudulent. Critics assert that Henry employs deceptive cold and hot reading techniques to gather information about his subjects before and during readings. These methods have been noted in sessions with celebrities like Ronda Rousey, Nancy Grace, and Matt Lauer. Additionally, critics argue that Henry’s lack of formal counseling training can be exploitative and potentially harmful to his subjects.

Personal Life

Tyler Henry is openly gay and is in a relationship with professional photographer Clint Godwin, whom he met through Godwin’s mother, a client of his.

