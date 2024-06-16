What Is Wolfgang Van Halen Net Worth?

Wolfgang Van Halen, an American musician, boasts a net worth of $20 million. He is renowned for his tenure as the bassist for the iconic hard rock band Van Halen from 2006 to 2020, having replaced Michael Anthony. Beyond his role in Van Halen, Wolfgang also performed with the heavy metal band Tremonti from 2012 to 2016. Since the passing of his legendary father, Eddie Van Halen, in 2020, Wolfgang has concentrated on his solo project, Mammoth WVH, releasing his debut album in 2021.

Early Life

Born on March 16, 1991, in Santa Monica, California, Wolfgang Van Halen is the only child of Eddie Van Halen, the famed guitarist and founder of Van Halen, and actress Valerie Bertinelli. Named after the legendary composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, he was influenced by his father and his uncle Alex Van Halen, the drummer for Van Halen. Wolfgang began playing drums at the age of nine, inspired by his uncle, and received his first drum set for his tenth birthday. He later expanded his musical skills to include guitar, bass, and keyboards, making guest appearances with his father’s band during their 2004 tour.

Van Halen Tenure

In 2006, Eddie Van Halen announced that Wolfgang would replace Michael Anthony as the bassist for Van Halen. Wolfgang began touring with the band in 2007 and graced the cover of Guitar World magazine with his father in 2008 for the publication’s first father-son issue. He recorded his sole studio album with Van Halen, “A Different Kind of Truth,” in 2011.

The album, released in 2012, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 and was both a critical and commercial success. Wolfgang also featured on the 2015 live album “Tokyo Dome Live in Concert,” marking his father’s last recorded performance. Following Eddie’s death in 2020, Van Halen disbanded.

Tremonti

In 2012, Wolfgang joined Tremonti, filling in as bassist for their inaugural tour. By 2013, he became an official member and recorded his first album with the band, “Cauterize,” released in 2015. The album charted in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Concurrently, Tremonti recorded their third studio album, “Dust,” which peaked at number 34 on the Billboard 200 and number 16 on the UK Albums chart. Wolfgang left Tremonti in 2016.

Mammoth WVH

In 2015, Wolfgang initiated his solo project, Mammoth WVH, named after his father’s first band, Mammoth, which later became Van Halen. Following Eddie’s death, Wolfgang intensified his focus on the project, releasing the tribute single “Distance” in November 2020. The project evolved into a full band for touring, with members Frank Sidoris, Ron Ficarro, Jon Jourdan, and Tremonti drummer Garrett Whitlock. Mammoth WVH’s self-titled debut album, released in June 2021, features Wolfgang on all instruments and was produced by Michael Baskette. The album topped Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts, and reached number 12 on the Billboard 200, featuring singles like “Don’t Back Down” and “Epiphany.”

Other Work

Wolfgang has contributed to albums by other artists, providing background vocals on Halestorm’s 2012 album “The Strange Case Of…” and additional drums on Clint Lowery’s 2020 album “God Bless the Renegades.”

Influences

Wolfgang’s bass playing is influenced by Tool’s Justin Chancellor, Primus’s Les Claypool, Muse’s Chris Wolstenholme, Cream’s Jack Bruce, and the Who’s John Entwistle.

Personal Life

On October 15, 2023, Wolfgang married his longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop. Their first date was exactly eight years earlier, on October 15, 2015.

