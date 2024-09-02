What Was Bob Denver’s Net Worth When He Died?

Bob Denver, an American actor celebrated for his role as Gilligan on the classic CBS sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” had an estimated net worth of $20 million at the time of his death in 2005. Over the years, Denver became a household name thanks to his charming portrayal of Gilligan, a character he continued to embody in various television reunion films and spin-offs. Before landing the role of Gilligan, Denver also gained popularity as Maynard G. Krebs on the CBS sitcom “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” His career later expanded with leading roles on shows like “The Good Guys,” “Dusty’s Trail,” and “Far Out Space Nuts.”

Early Life

Born on January 9, 1935, in New Rochelle, New York, Bob Denver was raised in Brownwood, Texas. He attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where he earned a degree in political science. Before pursuing acting full-time, Denver worked as a teacher and physical education coach at Corpus Christi School, a Catholic elementary school.

Bob Denver Career

Denver’s entry into television came in 1957 with a guest appearance on “The Silent Service.” However, his big break arrived in 1959 when he was cast as Maynard G. Krebs on “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.” His portrayal of the beatnik best friend of Dobie Gillis made him a fan favorite, and he remained on the show until its cancellation in 1963. Denver’s early TV work also included appearances on shows like “Dr. Kildare,” “The Farmer’s Daughter,” and “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Gilligan’s Island

Bob Denver’s most iconic role came in 1964 when he was cast as Gilligan on “Gilligan’s Island.” The show, which ran for three seasons, followed the comedic misadventures of a group of shipwrecked castaways. Despite its relatively short original run, “Gilligan’s Island” became a cultural phenomenon, with Denver reprising his role in various spin-offs and reunion films, including “Rescue from Gilligan’s Island,” “The Castaways on Gilligan’s Island,” and “The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan’s Island.” He also voiced Gilligan in the animated series “The New Adventures of Gilligan” (1974-1975) and “Gilligan’s Planet” (1982). Over the years, Denver made numerous guest appearances as Gilligan on shows like “The New Gidget,” “ALF,” “Baywatch,” and “Meego.”

Bob Denver Gilligan’s Island Salary

During his time on “Gilligan’s Island,” Bob Denver earned a salary of $750 per week, equivalent to about $7,300 per week today. Assuming a 40-week production schedule per season, this amounted to an annual income of around $30,000, or about $300,000 in today’s dollars.

Despite the show’s long-term popularity in syndication, Denver and his fellow cast members did not receive significant income from residuals. As cast member Dawn Wells explained in a 2014 interview, the show’s producer Sherwood Schwartz reportedly made $90 million from reruns, while the actors did not receive ongoing payments.

Post-Gilligan Career

After “Gilligan’s Island,” Denver continued to work in television, starring in the sitcom “The Good Guys” (1968-1970) and the Western comedy series “Dusty’s Trail” (1973-1974). He also appeared in the children’s series “Far Out Space Nuts” (1975) and guest-starred on numerous shows, including “Love, American Style,” “The Love Boat,” “Fantasy Island,” “Evening Shade,” and “Roseanne.” His television film credits include “The Invisible Woman” and “High School U.S.A.”

Film Career

Denver’s film career began with a role in Raoul Walsh’s 1959 musical comedy “A Private’s Affair.” He later appeared in the 1963 comedy “Take Her, She’s Mine,” the 1964 beach party film “For Those Who Think Young,” and the crime comedy “Who’s Minding the Mint?” Other film credits include “The Sweet Ride,” “Did You Hear the One About the Traveling Saleslady?” and “Back to the Beach” (1987), a beach party parody starring Annette Funicello and Frankie Avalon.

Later Years

In his later years, Bob Denver returned to West Virginia, where he became a radio personality, co-running the oldies station WGAG-LP 93.1 FM with his wife. He also made numerous public appearances, often reprising his role as Gilligan for various events and charitable causes, including a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Personal Life

Denver was married four times throughout his life. He first married Maggie Ryan in 1960, divorcing in 1966. His subsequent marriages were to Jean Webber (1967-1970) and Carole Abrahams (1972-1975). In 1979, he married Dreama Perry, with whom he remained until his death.

Bob Denver Cause of Death

A heavy smoker, Denver faced health challenges later in life, including cancer treatment and bypass surgery. He passed away on September 2, 2005, at the age of 70, following complications from throat cancer surgery.

