What Is Thomas Ravenel’s Net Worth?

Thomas Ravenel, a politician and reality television star, has a net worth of $6 million. He is a former State Treasurer of South Carolina and was a prominent cast member on the Bravo reality series “Southern Charm” from 2014 to 2018.

Early Life

Thomas Jonathan Jackson Ravenel was born on August 11, 1962, in Charleston, South Carolina. He is the son of Louise and Arthur Ravenel Jr., a former South Carolina Congressman for whom the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in Charleston is named. Louise became an advocate for the rights of disabled individuals after their son William was born with Down syndrome. Thomas grew up with five older siblings and was the captain of his high school’s wrestling and football teams. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from The Citadel in 1985 and an MBA focused on real estate and finance from the University of South Carolina in 1991.

Thomas Ravenel Career

In 1992, Thomas founded the Ravenel Development Corporation, a commercial real estate company that has completed 65 retail projects in ten states. He entered politics in 2004, running for the U.S. Senate but finishing third in the Republican primary. In 2006, he successfully ran for South Carolina Treasurer, but his political career was marred by scandal. In June 2007, Ravenel was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges and resigned as Treasurer. He was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison in March 2008. Ravenel also ran for U.S. Senate in 2014, finishing third with less than 4% of the vote. That same year, he began starring on “Southern Charm,” appearing in 67 episodes over five seasons.

Thomas Ravenel Drug Charges

In June 2007, Ravenel was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges, accused of buying less than 500 grams of cocaine through an intermediary in 2005. He was suspended from his state treasurer duties and sought treatment at a rehabilitation facility. Ravenel resigned from his position as Treasurer and completed a rehabilitation program in Arizona. He pled guilty to conspiring to buy and distribute less than 100 grams of cocaine and was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison in March 2008.

Personal Life

Thomas was married to Mary Ryan Ravenel from 1995 to 1998. He has two children with his ex-girlfriend and “Southern Charm” co-star Kathryn Calhoun Dennis and one child with his ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe. In May 2023, he was awarded sole custody of his children with Dennis due to her alleged drug use, negligent parenting, and reckless actions.

In April 2018, real estate agent Ashley Perkins accused Ravenel of sexually battering her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins. Ravenel’s attorney denied the allegations, but he reportedly settled for $200,000 with a non-disclosure agreement. In May 2018, Dawn Ledwell, the former nanny of Ravenel’s children, also accused him of sexual battery. Ravenel pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery in September 2019, paying a $500 fine and settling a civil suit by donating $80,000 in Ledwell’s name to a charitable organization for sexual assault survivors.

Real Estate

In 2020, Ravenel purchased a historic 10,552-square-foot mansion in Aiken, South Carolina, known as The Balcony, for $1.8 million. The property includes a guesthouse and stables on 5.85 acres. In June 2019, Ravenel listed his Brookland Plantation home on Edisto Island, SC, for $3.95 million, which sold for $3.4 million in March 2021.

