What Was Jerry West’s Net Worth At Death?

Jerry West, an American basketball icon, had a net worth of $50 million at the time of his passing on June 12, 2024, at age 86. West’s fortune was built on his legendary career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he not only made a name for himself as a player but also as a coach and executive. His contributions to the sport went beyond the court, solidifying his legacy as one of the most influential figures in NBA history.

Early Life

Born on May 28, 1938, in Chelyan, West Virginia, Jerry West grew up as the fifth of six children in a working-class family. A turning point in his life came when his older brother, David, died in the Korean War, leading West to become more introverted. Despite personal challenges, West excelled at basketball during his time at East Bank High School, eventually leading his team to a state championship in 1956. His exceptional talent drew interest from more than 60 universities, but West chose to stay in his home state and attend West Virginia University.

During his college years, West made a name for himself by tying the NCAA five-game tournament scoring record and being named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in his junior year. By the end of his college career, West had scored 2,309 points and grabbed 1,240 rebounds.

NBA Career with the Lakers

In 1960, Jerry West was drafted as the second overall pick by the Minneapolis Lakers, just before they moved to Los Angeles. West quickly became a star, helping the Lakers reach the 1961 NBA Playoffs in his rookie season. Known for his scoring ability and defensive prowess, West was selected to the All-NBA First Team 12 times and played in nine NBA Finals. Despite the Lakers’ repeated losses to the Boston Celtics in the finals, West continued to break records and set new standards, including averaging a remarkable 46.3 points per game in the 1965 playoffs.

One of the most iconic moments of West’s career came in the 1969 NBA Finals when he hit a legendary 60-foot buzzer-beater against the New York Knicks. Although the Lakers lost the series, West’s shot remains one of the greatest in NBA history.

In 1972, West finally won his first and only NBA championship after leading the Lakers to a record-setting 33-game winning streak. His career came to an end in 1974, by which time he had scored more points than any other player in Lakers history.

The NBA Logo

One of West’s lasting legacies is the NBA logo itself, which is based on his silhouette. The logo remains one of the most recognizable symbols in sports, forever linking West’s image with the league he helped shape.

Coaching and Executive Career

After retiring from playing, West transitioned into coaching and management. He served as head coach of the Lakers from 1976 to 1979, leading the team to three playoff appearances and a 145-101 record. Following his coaching stint, West became the Lakers’ general manager, a position he held for two decades. Under his leadership, the team secured five championships in the 1980s, establishing the “Showtime” Lakers dynasty with players like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

West’s executive success didn’t stop with the Lakers. He later became the general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies, helping the franchise achieve its first-ever playoff appearance. For his contributions as an executive, West earned the NBA Executive of the Year Award twice. He continued to make an impact as a member of the Golden State Warriors’ executive board, helping the team become a powerhouse in the 2010s, and later joined the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.

Personal Life

West married Martha Jane Kane, his college sweetheart, in 1960, and the couple had three sons before divorcing in 1976. In 1978, West married Karen Bua, and they remained together until his death in 2024. They had two sons, Ryan and Jonnie. Known for his quiet, humble demeanor, West maintained a relatively private personal life, despite his status as one of basketball’s greatest figures.

