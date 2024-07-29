Amouranth, the online persona of Kaitlyn Siragusa, is an American Internet personality with an estimated net worth of $25 million. Known for her diverse content on Twitch, YouTube, and OnlyFans, Amouranth has gained significant fame and fortune through cosplaying, ASMR, dancing, and NSFW material, including hot tub streams. Despite facing controversies and multiple bans on social media platforms, she remains a prominent figure in the online entertainment industry.

Amouranth Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth December 2, 1993 Place of Birth Houston, Texas Nationality American Profession Internet Personality

Amouranth OnlyFans Salary

In February 2023, Amouranth disclosed that she was earning a staggering $1.5 million per month from OnlyFans. Additionally, she revealed her monthly Twitch earnings were $100,000. Combining all sources, she makes approximately $20 million per year.

Early Life

Kaitlyn Siragusa was born on December 2, 1993, in Houston, Texas.

Twitch

Before her rise as an Internet personality, Siragusa worked as a cosplayer, performing at children’s parties and hospitals as various characters. Her exposure in this field led to an invitation from Twitch in 2016 to livestream her costume creations. Embracing the opportunity, she joined Twitch and quickly became one of the platform’s most popular female streamers, amassing over six million followers. Under the handle Amouranth, she became famous for her dancing, ASMR, and NSFW streams, particularly her microphone-licking ASMR and hot tub streams, which fostered a sense of intimacy with her viewers.

Despite her success, Siragusa has faced challenges on Twitch due to her sexually suggestive content, resulting in demonetization and numerous bans. Her controversial behavior in public spaces, such as shopping centers, gyms, and salons, has also drawn criticism. Additionally, she has been subjected to stalking, doxxing, and swatting attacks. Nevertheless, she persevered and won the Streamer Award for Best ASMR Streamer in 2022. In 2023, she had a public feud with retired porn star and fellow Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik, challenging her to a boxing match.

Other Online Channels

Beyond Twitch, Siragusa is active on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube, where she has accumulated over 120 million views. Her OnlyFans channel featured cosplays and NSFW modeling, often in collaboration with fellow Twitch streamers. By mid-2022, it was reported that she had earned over $30 million from OnlyFans, and she subsequently announced her decision to quit the platform as a model.

Offline Ventures

Siragusa has ventured into various business endeavors outside the Internet. In late 2021, she purchased a gas station for about $1 million, which she rents out to a local Circle K, earning around $85,000 annually. In early 2022, she acquired an inflatable pool toy company that supplies products to Amazon and Costco vendors.

Also Read: What Is Alan Dershowitz’s Net Worth?

Among her other ventures, Siragusa owns a cosplay clothing line called A Charmed Affair. In 2022, she launched an OnlyFans talent management firm named Real Work, based in Houston. The firm, assisted by Morgan Bancroft, Alyssa Renee, and Gabrielle Martinez, handles distribution, copyright protection, sponsorships, investments, and accounting.

Personal Life

In late 2022, during a livestream, Siragusa revealed that she was married and had been for many years. She alleged that her husband was controlling her finances, forcing her to stream more than she wanted, and threatening to harm her dogs if she did not comply with his demands. Following this revelation, Siragusa sought legal and emotional counsel and announced that her husband was no longer part of her life.

Amouranth Net Worth

Amouranth net worth is $25 million.