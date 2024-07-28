What Is Alan Dershowitz’s Net Worth?

Alan Dershowitz, a prominent lawyer and former professor, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Known for his expertise in American constitutional and criminal law, Dershowitz has represented a range of high-profile clients, including Julian Assange, Mike Tyson, Patty Hearst, and Harvey Weinstein. He was also part of the legal defense teams for O. J. Simpson, Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Epstein, and was accused of rape by one of Epstein’s victims in 2014.

Early Life

Alan Dershowitz was born on September 1, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York, to Orthodox Jewish parents Claire and Harry. At 14, he had his first job working at a deli factory on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. He attended Yeshiva University High School, where he played basketball, and later enrolled at Brooklyn College, earning an AB in political science in 1959. Dershowitz then attended Yale Law School, serving as the editor-in-chief of the Yale Law Journal, and graduated first in his class with a bachelor of laws degree in 1962.

Alan Dershowitz Career

Following his graduation from Yale, Dershowitz clerked for David L. Bazelon, chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. He then clerked for Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg for a year. In 1964, Dershowitz became an assistant professor at Harvard Law School, and three years later, at the age of 28, he was made a full-time professor, making him the youngest in the Law School’s history. Dershowitz taught at Harvard Law for four decades before retiring in 2013.

Major Legal Clients

While teaching at Harvard, Dershowitz maintained a legal practice in civil and criminal law. One of his first major cases came in 1984 when he represented Claus von Bülow, a British socialite accused of attempting to murder his wife. Dershowitz successfully got the conviction overturned, and the case became the foundation for his book “Reversal of Fortune,” which was later made into an Oscar-winning film. In 1995, Dershowitz served as an appellate adviser to O. J. Simpson’s defense team during the football star’s murder trial. Among his other controversial clients were American businesswoman Leona Helmsley, televangelist fraudster Jim Bakker, professional boxer Mike Tyson, and financier Michael Milken.

In the 2000s, Dershowitz continued to represent controversial clients. In 2006, he served on the legal defense team for Jeffrey Epstein in his first criminal case, helping to negotiate a non-prosecution agreement. In 2011, he consulted on Julian Assange’s legal team, and in 2018, he joined the legal team for Harvey Weinstein. In 2020, Dershowitz defended Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, which drew significant attention and backlash, especially given his previous support for Hillary Clinton and his criticism of Trump before his election.

Political Views

Dershowitz is a member of the Democratic Party and supported Hillary Clinton in both the 2008 and 2016 presidential elections, eventually endorsing Barack Obama when he won the nomination in 2008. In 2020, Dershowitz supported Joe Biden. He is a strong supporter of Israel and defended the actions of the Israel Defense Forces during the 2006 conflict with Lebanon. He also supports gun control, stating that the Second Amendment has “no place in modern society.” However, after the 9/11 attacks, he controversially advocated for the use of torture under certain conditions.

Allegations of Sex Crimes

Starting in 2014, Dershowitz was implicated in sex trafficking crimes involving his client Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre alleged that Epstein had trafficked her to Dershowitz and that he was a witness to the sexual abuse of other minors. Dershowitz settled out of court with Giuffre’s lawyers in 2016, but in 2019, Giuffre filed a defamation lawsuit against him. These allegations were highlighted in the 2020 Netflix series “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.”

Personal Life

In 1959, Dershowitz married Sue Barlach, whom he met during high school. They had two sons, Elon, a film producer, and Jamin, an attorney. The couple divorced in 1976, and Dershowitz won full custody of the children. In 1986, he married retired neuropsychologist Carolyn Cohen, with whom he has a daughter named Ella. They divide their time between residences in Manhattan, Martha’s Vineyard, and Miami Beach.

