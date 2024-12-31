What Was Linda Lavin Net Worth When She Died?

Linda Lavin, an accomplished American actress, singer, director, and producer, boasted a net worth of $6 million at the time of her passing on December 29, 2024, at the age of 87. Renowned for her captivating performances on stage and screen, Linda achieved widespread recognition as the titular character in the CBS sitcom Alice (1976–1985) and left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Born on October 15, 1937, in Portland, Maine, Linda Lavin was raised in a family deeply rooted in music and culture. Her mother, Lucille Potter Lavin, was an opera singer, while her father, David Joseph Lavin, worked as a businessman. Linda’s early exposure to the arts inspired her to pursue acting, and she made her stage debut at the tender age of 5.

After honing her craft at New York City’s HB Studio, Lavin graduated from the College of William & Mary, where she participated in numerous theatrical productions. By the late 1950s, she had joined the Compass Players, a pioneering improvisational theater group, and earned her Actors’ Equity Association card.

A Stellar Career

Linda Lavin’s career spanned over six decades, featuring a mix of television, film, and stage roles. She made her Broadway debut in the 1962 production of A Family Affair and went on to star in over 15 Broadway shows, including Last of the Red Hot Lovers (1969–1970), Broadway Bound (1986–1987), and The Diary of Anne Frank (1998). Her performance in Broadway Bound earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress.

On television, Lavin became a household name with Alice, portraying the warm and resilient Alice Hyatt. The role earned her two Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy nomination. Over the years, she accumulated more than 60 film and television credits, including roles in The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984), The Good Wife (2014–2015), and B Positive (2020–2022).

In addition to her acting, Linda directed multiple episodes of Alice and produced several television movies, showcasing her versatility and dedication to the craft.

Personal Life

Linda married three times, with her final marriage to musician and artist Steve Bakunas in 2005. Together, they resided in Wilmington, North Carolina, where they established the Red Barn Studio community theater and the Linda Lavin Arts Foundation to promote the performing arts.

Linda Lavin Awards and Recognition

Lavin’s illustrious career brought her numerous accolades, including six Tony Award nominations, two Drama Desk Awards, and two Obie Awards. Her television work earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination and three Golden Globe nominations, winning twice for Alice. In 2011, she was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer in the arts.

Real Estate Ventures

Linda Lavin and Steve Bakunas made notable real estate investments, including a Manhattan apartment purchased in 2008 and later listed for $1.25 million in 2016. In 2022, they acquired a four-bedroom home in Toluca Lake, California, for $2.2 million.

Linda Lavin Net Worth 2025

