Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? The Story Behind India’s ‘Cockroach’ Movement Founder

In May 2026, a six-word question on X changed the course of Indian political activism: “What if all cockroaches come together?” That question, posted by Abhijeet Dipke, sparked the creation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — a satirical movement that has since grown into one of the most significant youth-led political forces India has seen in years, culminating in the resignation of a Union minister and the detention of its founder.

Who is Abhijeet Dipke? What drives him? And how did a political communications strategist become the face of a nationwide protest movement? This blog answers all the questions people are searching for about him.

Quick Facts

Detail Information Full Name Abhijeet Dipke Born 29 September 1995, Aurangabad, Maharashtra Age 31 Education Boston University College of Communication (MSc, Public Relations) Occupation Political communication strategist Known For Founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Political Affiliation Formerly with Aam Aadmi Party (2020–2023); CJP is non-aligned Community Dalit (Mahar caste); follower of B.R. Ambedkar

Early Life and Education

Abhijeet Dipke was born on 29 September 1995 in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. He belongs to the Mahar caste, a Dalit community, and has said his father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, came from a very humble background and grew up in extreme poverty. His father is a retired engineer who worked for the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, and his mother, Anita Dipke, is a homemaker.

Dipke attended school in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and later studied at S. B. College. His father initially enrolled him in an engineering programme, but Dipke left the course and subsequently studied journalism and mass communication in Pune. He later moved to the United States, where he received a Master of Science in public relations from the Boston University College of Communication.

His education at Boston University was funded through a scholarship provided by the university and an education loan, according to Dipke himself. Boston University’s College of Communication has described Dipke as a “COM grad” who completed his master’s in public relations, and published an interview with him discussing how his studies influenced the communication strategy behind the CJP campaign.

Career Before the Movement

Aam Aadmi Party (2020–2023)

From 2020 to 2023, Dipke worked as a volunteer with the social-media team of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). During the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, he produced meme-based digital content intended to engage younger voters. He also worked as a communications adviser to the education department of the Government of Delhi. He left the party’s media team in 2023 before moving to the United States for postgraduate study.

Dipke has acknowledged his past association with AAP but has emphasised that the CJP is not affiliated with any established political party. Some political opponents, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, have alleged that Dipke has become a representative of AAP and other opposition groups, a charge Dipke has rejected.

Founding of the Cockroach Janta Party

The Remark That Sparked a Movement

On 15 May 2026, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made comments during a Supreme Court hearing in which he compared some unemployed young people and social-media activists to cockroaches. Kant later said his remarks had been misconstrued.

Dipke responded on X the following day by asking, “What if all cockroaches come together?” The post went viral, and he established the Cockroach Janta Party as a satirical online platform. A website and online membership form were subsequently created, and within its first week, the movement attracted hundreds of thousands of online registrations and millions of followers on Instagram.

Dipke described the CJP as an independent platform for young Indians who felt excluded from conventional party politics.

What Does the CJP Stand For?

The movement initially used humour and political satire to address issues including unemployment, inflation, examination paper leaks, gender representation and media ownership. Its published proposals have included measures relating to examination reform, youth employment, women’s representation in Parliament and the Cabinet, restrictions on post-retirement political appointments for judges, and media ownership.

Dipke has stated that the movement seeks to create space for younger people to participate in public debate while remaining peaceful and democratically organised.

The Protest Movement and Its Impact

Jantar Mantar Protests (June–July 2026)

In June 2026, Dipke returned to India from Boston to lead a protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar monument. Protesters called for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks and other alleged irregularities in national examinations.

The demonstrations expanded during June and July, with supporters maintaining a protest camp in central Delhi. On 20 July, thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, despite police restrictions. Police used tear gas and batons to disperse sections of the crowd, and clashes resulted in injuries to protesters and police officers. Following the clashes, Dipke said the movement would continue its sit-in but would suspend further street marches because of concerns for participants’ safety.

The Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan

On 25 July 2026, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister. Reuters described the campaign as one of the largest youth-led challenges faced by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he took office in 2014. The Financial Times described Dipke as “the face of India’s victorious ‘cockroach’ protest”.

The movement’s success in forcing a cabinet resignation marked a rare climbdown by the Modi administration and demonstrated the CJP’s growing political influence.

October 2026 Detention and Controversy

Detention at Delhi Airport

On 10 October 2026, Delhi Police detained Dipke, along with CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, at Delhi airport ahead of a planned protest at Jantar Mantar against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The detention followed Dipke’s public declaration that the demonstration would proceed despite the refusal of police permission.

Delhi Police had denied permission, citing the short notice given for the application, alleged non-compliance with directions during an earlier protest, and concerns about public safety, law and order, and traffic management. Police stated that prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were in force in the New Delhi area.

Dipke had anticipated his detention and released a pre-recorded video designating Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP’s Organisation In-Charge, to lead the movement in his absence.

The Grandmother Controversy

Later that day, Dipke’s paternal grandmother, Savitribai Dipke, died at the family’s ancestral home in Santuk Pimpri village in Hingoli district, Maharashtra. The CJP co-convenors and Dipke’s family claimed that Delhi Police delayed his release, causing him to miss his grandmother’s funeral.

On 11 October, Delhi Police stated that the news had been conveyed to Dipke promptly and sensitively, that he was told the funeral time, and had offered help travelling to his hometown, which he declined. The police released a video that supported their statement. However, Dipke disputed the police’s account, alleging that he had been denied access to his phone to contact his cousin and that the video released by the police had deleted parts where he asked for his phone and to speak to his lawyer.

Second Detention (October 2026)

On 16 October 2026, police again detained Dipke ahead of a protest called in Delhi’s central business district. The CJP and opposition groups have held almost daily protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over a revision of voter lists that critics say favours the BJP. More than 130 million voters were deleted during the revision, though the Election Commission has denied favouring any party and said wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol.

Views and Positions

Dipke has described the CJP as a platform rather than a conventional political party and has said that it is not affiliated with AAP or another established party. He has cited B. R. Ambedkar as an important influence on his political views and approach to social equality.

Dipke is a Dalit and a follower of B.R. Ambedkar. His leadership has introduced Ambedkar and “Jai Bhim” as a secular slogan against corrupt political authority and mobilised non-Dalits in the protest. When he arrived in Delhi in June 2026, he held aloft a copy of “My Autobiography” by B.R. Ambedkar. After an ink attack in July 2026, Dipke posted a video of the incident with the caption: “Blue is my colour,” an apparent reference to the colour closely associated with the Ambedkarite movement.

Personal Life and Challenges

Dipke lived in Boston, Massachusetts, while studying at Boston University. He returned to India in June 2026 to participate in the CJP’s demonstrations. Following the movement’s rapid growth, his parents publicly expressed concern about the personal risks associated with his political activism.

In May 2026, Dipke alleged that he and members of his family had received threatening messages after CJP gained prominence online. He shared screenshots of messages that reportedly demanded the closure of the movement’s accounts. Reuters stated that it could not independently verify the messages.

In July 2026, a woman threw an ink-like liquid at Dipke while he was addressing supporters at a protest at Jantar Mantar. The woman accused the movement of insulting the Hindu deity Rama.

Conclusion

Abhijeet Dipke represents a new kind of political phenomenon in India — one born from social media satire, powered by Gen Z frustration, and capable of forcing real political change. From a viral post about cockroaches to a movement that toppled a cabinet minister and continues to challenge the government, his journey reflects the growing power of digital activism and youth mobilisation in Indian politics.

Whether the CJP evolves into a formal political party or remains a protest platform, Dipke’s influence is undeniable. As India’s political landscape continues to shift, Abhijeet Dipke remains a figure to watch — a reminder that sometimes, the smallest voices can create the loudest echoes