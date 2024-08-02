Who Is Claptone, the DJ Hiding Behind the Mask?

His appearance is intriguing, and his creativity is ravishing. While his tracks have widespread fame, very little is known about his personality. So, who is Claptone? Let’s try to puzzle it out!

Mystery DJ in Disguise

The mysterious DJ Claptone carefully hides not only his face but also his background. Even the bio page of his official website contains no personal information, just pure facts about his artistic career.

So trying to google “Claptone real name,” “Claptone age,” and the likes will get you nowhere, speculation and conspiracy theories at most. It’s only known that he resides in Berlin, Germany.

And where else should the creator of electronic music be based if not in its stronghold?

The masked man is a natural-born DJ and producer with 4 albums, a string of singles, his own label called Golden Recordings, hypnotic shows, and worldwide tours to his credit.

His outfit is a black hat, white gloves, and a landmark gold-colored mask with a bird-like beak like those worn by plague doctors for protection. The Claptone genre is house in various guises.

Hitmaker and Remix Master

While extremely reticent about his identity, the act is utterly unrestrained in his creativity. He takes it all from house and related styles, adding enchanting melodies and heart-stirring vocals.

“Charmer,” released in 2015, was packed with hits, such as “Heartbeat,” “Dear Life,” “Ghost,” and, of course, “No Eyes,” whose radio edit has over 125 million streams on Spotify.

His choice of vocals is immaculate, as evidenced once again by the 2021 studio album “Closer,” a true wizardry of electronic music with an indie spirit. Among others, heard on the album are:

Mayer Hawthorne

SPELLES

Seal

Mansionair

Nathan Nicolson

James Vincent McMorrow

Peter Bjorn and John

Barry Manilow

Claptone is a remix virtuoso, and everything he touches turns to gold, as he’s done with tracks by Gregory Porter, Michael Kiwanuka, Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, and other singers and bands.

Life Is a Joyful Masquerade

Started at the epic Amnesia nightclub in Ibiza in 2016, the Masquerade has become the artist’s signature show, which also had him touring every corner of the globe with sold-outs.

The party’s concept mirrored the DJ’s secretive image, creating an aura of absolute freedom and joy where everyone could metamorphose and give themselves to the music and dance.

Events under the Masquerade’s banner drew many thousands of attendees in such cities as:

Amsterdam

Buenos Aires

London

Los Angeles

Madrid

New York

Paris

San Francisco

You can check out the Masquerade party in Mexico City on Claptone’s official YouTube channel. This year, the legendary show will revive in Amnesia, promising clubbers ecstatic experiences.

Professional Acclaim and Accolades

In addition to millions of plays, streams, views, and downloads globally, the enigmatic artist’s works, including DJing and producer mastery, have been recognized with professional awards.

A 4-time winner of the title of “Highest House DJ” in Top 100 DJ by DJ Mag, he also won “Best Producer” in 2015 and “Best House DJ” in 2016 and 2017 at DJ Awards.

Shroud of Mystery at BEONIX

Thanks to DJ Claptone, the upcoming edition of BEONIX will be shrouded in mystery and heartfelt groove. The masked maestro will perform on September 20, the 1st day of the event.

This is going to be a genuinely mystical performance: the electronic enigma playing his fascinating music in a futuristic setting at a historic site — mesmerizing ETKO.

All in all, 50 phenomenal acts will take to the stages of the 3-day celebration of electronic music, each with their own trademark sound and a fine selection of dance tracks.

The ETKO venue in Limassol, Cyprus, welcomes visitors to BEONIX 2024 on Sept. 20 – 22.