Justin Heath is the Chief Executive Officer of Ol Pejeta Conservancy, one of Kenya’s most prominent wildlife conservation institutions, located in Laikipia County.

He assumed the role in April 2022, bringing with him experience spanning wildlife conservation, tourism management, renewable energy and business operations.

As CEO, Heath oversees the conservancy’s wildlife protection programmes, tourism operations, sustainable livestock initiatives and community engagement programmes at a reserve that has become internationally recognised for its efforts to protect endangered species.

Ol Pejeta is home to East Africa’s largest black rhino sanctuary and the world’s last two northern white rhinos, placing the conservancy at the centre of global efforts to safeguard threatened wildlife.

From the Greater Mara to Ol Pejeta

Heath’s conservation journey began years before his appointment at Ol Pejeta.

Between 2009 and 2016, he served as Director of Seiya Limited, where he managed three community conservation areas within Kenya’s Greater Mara Ecosystem.

His work involved navigating the complex relationship between landowners, tourism operators, wildlife conservation and livestock activities, with an emphasis on promoting sustainable land use and human-wildlife coexistence.

The experience gave him a foundation in community-led conservation and the management of conservation landscapes where wildlife, livelihoods and tourism interests intersect.

A move into renewable energy

In 2016, Heath transitioned into the renewable energy sector, joining Off.Grid:Electric, now known as Zola Electric.

He held several senior leadership positions during his tenure, including Head of Sales for Tanzania, Vice President of Sales and Director of Sales.

His work involved expanding rural solar energy distribution, developing sales operations and building teams across five African countries, broadening his experience beyond conservation into commercial operations and energy access.

Safari tourism and operations

Heath later joined Royal African Safaris as Group Chief Operations Officer, where he oversaw luxury safari and tourism operations.

His experience in the tourism sector further strengthened his understanding of the operational demands of safari businesses, customer experience, logistics and the management of tourism enterprises in Africa.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also worked as an independent consultant and community volunteer.

His early career and education

Interestingly, Heath’s professional journey began in direct sales.

Between 1999 and 2008, he worked with Southwestern Advantage, an educational book-selling company, progressing from selling educational books during university summers to recruiting, training and managing sales teams over several seasons.

He studied at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland between 1998 and 2002, where he earned an MA (Hons) in Psychology and Business.

He completed his secondary education at Michaelhouse in South Africa.

Leading a major conservation institution

Today, Heath leads Ol Pejeta Conservancy, an institution whose work combines wildlife protection, tourism, livestock management, scientific research and community development.

His career reflects a blend of conservation experience, commercial leadership and operational management in sectors that increasingly intersect in the management of Africa’s protected landscapes.

The CEO was arrested Friday arrest following a multi-agency operation led by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives from Laikipia.

The blitzed into the conservancy alongside Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) officers from both Laikipia and Nairobi.

During the operation, officers reportedly recovered two elephant tusks weighing 31.10 kg and 28.50 kg, with an estimated combined value of Sh3.2 million.

They also recovered a dried lion skin which had allegedly not been surrendered or reported to KWS within the stipulated 72 hours.

Additionally, 1,465 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the boot of a vehicle parked at his residence.

The elephant tusks and lion skin were reportedly discovered during a search of the conservancy’s Armory, while the ammunition was recovered from the vehicle.

The Ol Pajeta wildlife ranch sits on approximately 100,000 Hectares.

Heath was placed in custody over two offences, including possession of wildlife trophies belonging to endangered species without a permit or exemption certificate issued by the Director-General of KWS, contrary to Section 92(4) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act.

He is also accused of neglecting the proper storage of firearms and ammunition, contrary to Section 18(3), as read with Section 18(4), of the Firearms Act, Cap 117.

The investigations are ongoing.

It is not clear where he intended to take the trophies. There was no immediate comment from him or his legal team.

Elephant tusks fetch a fortune in the black market as a surge in demand for ivory in the East continues to fuel the illicit trade in elephant tusks, especially from Africa.