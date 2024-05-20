Who was Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Killed in a helicopter crash along with President Ebrahim Raisi?

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (Persian: حسین امیرعبداللهیان; 23 April 1964 – 19 May 2024) was an Iranian politician and diplomat who served as the foreign minister of Iran from 2021 until he died in 2024. Before this, he was the deputy foreign minister for Arab and African Affairs from 2011 to 2016.

Early Career and Education

Born in Damghan, Iran, Amir-Abdollahian lost his father at a young age.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Diplomatic Relations, a Master’s degree in International Relations from the Faculty of Law and Political Sciences of Tehran University, and a PhD in International Relations from Tehran University.

Diplomatic Roles

Served as special aide to the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on international affairs and Director General of International Affairs of the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

Was the Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada.

Managed the Palestine Strategic Dialogue Quarterly.

Deputy Foreign Minister

Appointed Deputy Foreign Minister during Ali Akbar Salehi’s ministry and retained his position in the first three years of Mohammad Javad Zarif’s ministry.

Participated in Iran-Iraq-US trilateral talks in Baghdad in 2007 and maintained close communication with Qasem Soleimani.

Foreign Minister (2021–2024)

Oversaw rounds of direct talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aimed at restoring diplomatic relations, which culminated in a China-brokered deal in March 2023.

Engaged in regional diplomacy, including discussions with Qatar on joint infrastructure projects and meetings with Hamas leaders during the Israel–Hamas conflict.

Warned of potential Iranian intervention in the Israel-Hamas war if Israel launched a ground invasion of Gaza.

Death

On 19 May 2024, Amir-Abdollahian died in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan–Iran border, along with President Ebrahim Raisi. There were no survivors of the crash.