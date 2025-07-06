Why are Mt Kenya leaders in government silent while Gachagua is lying?

For the past months, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been making claims that are shocking to the world.

The claims include death threats to his family and the entire Mt Kenya region in the name of persecution.

But looking keenly into the claims, one wonders if they are worth responding to.

However, they need to be responded to.

The latest ones were that people from the Kikuyu community are being targeted and removed from the Kenya Kwanza government.

These claims are false.

None is being targeted for removal from government because of his or her tribe.

If any, the Kikuyus are the majority in all sectors in this government.

Second, the claims that his family and the region is being persecuted in a well-planned scheme.

This is also false again because if any, it’s those who are on the wrong who are being targeted for investigations and possible prosecution over various issues latest being the recent chaos witnessed in the June 25 protests.

We did not hear leaders from other regions claim their people were being targeted for crimes they committed.

These claims are baseless and need no attention, according to me.

But that said and done, it is clear that Gachagua and his bunch of leaders are weaponizing some of his blinded followers for a serious tragedy to come.

They need to be responded to. And the right or first people to do so are those from the region and serving in the government.

Why are the likes of Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome, William Kabogo, Mutahi Kagwe, Rebecca Miano, Eric Muuga, Mercy Wanjau and more than 16 Principal Secretaries from the region silent while President William Ruto is being massacred by lies?

They cant talk the truth without fear or favour? Why are they in the government?

Safe for Lee Kinyanjui and Geoffrey Ruku who have been making noise and comments on the issue at hand, the rest are mum.

This leaves us with many questions on what the president is benefiting by having the lot in government while he is being fried by lies from Gachagua.

He needs to tell them the truth. They must defend the government or join Gachagua.

The president can also take the positions from the group and reward the other regions like Western, Nyanza and Coast who are ready to work with him.

It is shocking that the likes of John Mbadi, Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, Beatrice Askul and few who recently joined the Kenya Kwanza government are the ones being seen to be on defence and articulating issues to Kenyans.

If the rest did what these so-called experts are doing, many may believe there is something happening in the country.

As it stands, the Gachagua narrative, especially in the Mt Kenya region, seems to be sinking deep among many as those in government watch helplessly.

Why cant we see action being taken to correct these lies? What are we waiting for and why?

We feel it is time the president took action. It is clear they are mum while we swallow lies on a daily basis. Have their mouth been shut or they fear something and why?

Mr President, the ball is in your court and you must take action. Tell them. Let them talk as you, your deputy, Musalia Mudavadi, Aden Duale, and the few officials are doing without fear. They are either with you or Gachagua in this.

The choices are clear and must be taken. Over to you, sir, and we are not begging. We are simply tired. If no action is taken now, be ready for the worst. It is not a threat, you know it sir!

By John Omare

Kenyan businessman in Texas, USA