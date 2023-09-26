Why Central Rift Valley Water Works CEO Samuel Oruma Was Sent on Leave

The Central Rift Valley Water Works CEO Samuel Oruma was Tuesday sent on leave to allow probe into alleged irregular procurement in Sh1.7 billion Longisa-Mulot water project in Bomet.

Detectives later arrested him at his office for grilling. The probe file will be sent to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions for action.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating Oruma over allegations of irregular award of tender for the construction of a water and sanitation system for Bomet – Longisa – Mulot Towns to China Railways No. 10 Engineering Group Ltd at a cost of Sh1.7 billion.

Officials claim Oruma irregularly and fraudulently approved the change of Specifications from the use of Steel Pipes to the use of Glass Reinforced Pipes (GRP) for the project.

This is in spite of the concerns that were raised over the GRP pipes which are said to be inferior in terms of quality and much cheaper compared to steel pipes.

As part of the justification by Oruma for issuing a green light for the proposal for change of pipe material, was that GRP pipes would save up to 2.5 per cent of the project cost with a reduced construction period of nine months.

EACC is seeking to unravel the depth of the multi-billion shillings scam in a project that was launched in April 2022 and was set to benefit over 200,000 residents in Bomet Central and Chepalungu constituencies in Bomet County.

In a letter dated May 23 2023, EACC instructed the CEO to furnish the commission with 28 crucial documents to assist in investigations key among them Budget estimates, procurement plans, tender documents including the advertisements, bid documents, documents detailing the tender evaluation committee and minutes of their meetings, signed contracts reports, payment vouchers and receipts among others.

The gravity of the allegations coupled with the amount under question, prompted the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei to call for the suspension of Oruma pending investigations into alleged procurement irregularities.

The Bomet-Longisa-Mulot water project will supply water to 216,850 customers in Bomet Central and Chepalungu constituencies and was launched in April 2022 under the China Railway Tenth Engineering Company.

It is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) under the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Programme, with the works being implemented by the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency on behalf of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency.

Oruma, in a letter dated Jan 11, 2023, wrote to the project’s team leader Bernard Ochieng with a proposal by the contractor – China Railway No. 10 Engineering Group Ltd – for change of pipe material.

The letter proceeds to note that the engineer in the project had recommended installation of steel pipes be maintained. But Oruma went on to state that some of the concerns raised in changing to GRP had been fully addressed while citing the benefits in altering the material.

He stated that the GRP pipes would be delivered to site within two months post approval. He stated that the installation will take a maximum of five months.

He adds that the contractor will procure repair kits for all installed GRP pipe sizes, which will be handed over to the operator after project completion.

“It is further noted that the project will realize a saving of 2.5 per cent of the project cost, with a reduced construction period of nine months which is acceptable as it will accelerate project completion considering the program end date of June 30, 2023,” Oruma said.

But ASP Company Limited – manufacturer of large diameter steel pipes and fittings – would in a letter to Water Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh complain of ‘unprofessional conduct.

In the letter dated March 9, 2023, ASP states that the project was tendered with steel pipes as the major material and the contractor was awarded the job on the same basis on January 3, 2022.

The company told the PS that there is very little track record of the use of GRP pipes in Kenya. The company cited the Kerugoya water project, which they said had run into major technical problems for opting for GRP.

“GRP pipes require special handling and proper back fill to support the pipes as GRP does not have the superior strength and properties of steel pipe,” states the letter. There also raised issues with fittings and repairs as there is no local GRP manufacturer.

But others see politics as the reasons behind his ejection from office.

