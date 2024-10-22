Why DCI Wants Gachagua to Record Statement Over Assassination Claims

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says a letter to impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua seeks clarification over allegations he made about purported attempts on his life.

The officers said the letter was not a summon but a move to seek clarification from Gachagua.

“This is not a summon but a move to have him clarify the claims he made,” said an official aware of the developments.

The DCI and some government officials felt if his allegations go unchallenged, he would fly with them.

This prompted the move by the detectives to summon him for what they termed as clarification.

He is supposed to appear before the DCI headquarters Kiambu Road on Tuesday October 22.

It is not clear if he will honour the summonses. His lawyers were meeting him on Tuesday to discuss the way forward.

Gachagua, speaking on Sunday after he was discharged from the Karen Hospital in Nairobi where he was admitted on Thursday as Senators were voting to oust him, claimed there were two assassination attempts on his life.

This was before impeachment was tabled in Parliament.

“I don’t feel safe. On August 30, undercover cover police agents in Kisumu entered my room and one of them tried to poison my food but we detected it and we were able to escape. I was supposed to be killed through poisoning,” he told a press conference.

“On September 3rd in Nyeri, NIS (National Intelligence Service) officers came to Nyeri and tried to poison food belonging to me and Kikuyu elders. I reported the matter to NIS and asked the officers assigned to my office to leave. After attempts to assassinate me failed, this impeachment motion was hatched.”

He said his security was withdrawn exposing him to dangers.

The DCI told Gachagua he publicly stated that there had been multiple assassination attempts on his life.

“You were quoted saying, August 30th, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room, bugged it, and one of them tried to poison my food. We detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning.”

“You went further to state, “On September 3rd, another team from the National Intelligence Service came to Nyeri and tried to poison food that was meant for me and the Kikuyu council of elders,” the letter said.

“These are serious allegations emanating from a person of your stature and cannot be taken lightly. In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request your presence on 22nd October 2024 at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters, Mazingira Complex-Kiambu Road, to formally record your statement to enable prompt and thorough investigations into the matter.”

The DCI said the police understand the sensitivity of the allegations and assured Gachagua the matter will be handled with the seriousness it deserves.

“Your statement is a crucial component of our investigation.”

During the media conference, Gachagua accused President William Ruto of betrayal saying he did not know the Head of State “could be that vicious.”

He added that he was shocked by how a man he “helped to be President… believed in” could turn against him.

“If anything happens to me or my family President Ruto must be held to account,” he said.

Ruto has not commented on Gachagua’s impeachment since its motion was moved and has not addressed the ousted DP’s Sunday allegations, either.