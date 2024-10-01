Why DP Gachagua Must Go, CS Mutua

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, Tuesday backed the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

He cited serious concerns over divisive tribalism and corruption in the country.

Mutua made the remarks in a bold and controversial statement posted on his X account.

In his post titled “MOTION: WHY RIGATHI MUST GO!!”, Mutua expressed deep frustration with what he described as Gachagua’s “despicable actions,” which he claims are undermining the unity and integrity of the nation.

“No one sends a postcard to God asking to be born a certain tribe. As a country, we have to say NO to the beating of divisive tribal drums that perpetuate inequality, ethnic tensions, and hate,” he wrote.

Mutua emphasized that the time has come for Kenyans to unite against divisive politics, declaring, “We have to say enough is enough.”

He accused Gachagua of stirring insurrection and violence while enriching himself through corrupt dealings.

“These actions go against the ethos of what we stand for as the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party and as members of the ruling coalition,” he asserted.

Highlighting the broader implications of Gachagua’s alleged actions, Mutua remarked, “The curse of Africa has always been tribalism and corruption.

Today’s Kenya cannot be taken back. We are one country, one people, and it will remain so.

“He framed the impeachment motion not as a political maneuver but as a moral imperative, stating it is essential for “saving Kenya’s soul.”

He concluded his statement with a powerful assertion, “Kweli, MBELLE IKO SAWA,” signifying a collective move towards a unified and corruption-free Kenya.

He congratulated the CCM MP Mwengi Mutuse who moved the impeachment motion who belongs to his CCM party.