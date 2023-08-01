Why Kenyatta Family Plans to Meet in London

A section of the family members of the former president President Uhuru Kenyatta is traveling to London for a meeting on various issues.

Among the issues they want to consider is the relocation of some of their businesses over unfavorable political situation.

Alternatively, they want to scale down some of their operations over what they see as a toxic environment.

Even though Uhuru confirmed the family plans a vacation, other sources said the meeting is key in making a number of decisions that could have serious implications on the economy.

The family controls key sectors including banking, hotel, tourism, insurance and agriculture. For instance, they run the Brookside Dairy Industry, NCBA Bank and a chain of insurance firms.

Sources aware of the plans said the family members will meet and discuss current political and business environment in the country and decide the way forward.

The meeting is scheduled for August 11.

An official communication between the Foreign Affairs ministry and British High Commission in Nairobi with travel arrangements has angered many and added more fire to the tiff between the Kenyattas and the government.

Uhuru had in a meeting with editors in his house indicated he would be taking a long desired vacation with his family.

He said he hoped this would not be misinterpreted adding it has been long since he had such a vacation with his family.

“I have never had a good family time as I wanted. In fact, I want to go on vacation with my children. And when this happens, do not say I have run away. I need rest and they need me. I have never been available,” he said.

A communication containing 16 names of Kenyatta family members was posted on social media, which angered many especially the family and their friends.

The list had the names of Uhuru, his wife Margaret, sons, daughter and their loved ones.

The communication sought the embassy’s help in granting the travel team entry visas as they would be traveling.

This angered some people online who questioned who was behind the leakage and the motive.

Jubilee official and blogger Pauline Njoroge protested the “unprofessional move” to share the details.

She said the visit was private and privately financed.

“We now expect that in the same way, moving forward the ministry will be making public travel details of senior government officials and their delegations travelling on taxpayers money, from the President to the CS’s and PS’s, and exact amount of money allocated to those delegations,” Njoroge tweeted.

Uhuru last week protested attempts by the government to cancel the firearms licenses to his sons.

He denied claims the sons had more than 20 weapons saying they had been licensed to own only six.

He said after he retired, his sons were disarmed their guns, and they later reapplied on their own. They also lost their guards.

Uhuru said the government planned to plant guns and drugs on his sons.

This was after police were sent to Uhuru’s son Jomo’s house in Karen to seek to take away his guns. Jomo and his brother Muhoho are licensed gun holders.

Jomo has since obtained an order stopping the state from taking his licence.

“This gun issue is surrounded by lots of propaganda to divert attention from what has been happening,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...