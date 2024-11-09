Why Malta Citizenship is Ideal for Non-EU Investors

Malta offers a unique opportunity for non-EU investors seeking greater global mobility, security, and financial flexibility. Malta citizenship by naturalisation for exceptional services by direct investment provides an ideal solution for individuals looking to obtain a second passport.

Julia Loko, Investment Programs Expert at Immigrant Invest, explores why Malta citizenship is a top choice for non-EU investors and how to get Malta citizenship.

7 Benefits of Malta Citizenship for Non-EU Nationals

Visa-free travel. Maltese citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 170 countries, including the Schengen Area and the United States. This makes international travel significantly easier for business and personal reasons.

Security and stability. Malta is part of the European Union, offering a secure political and economic environment. It’s an ideal option for those seeking stability in a turbulent global economy.

Family inclusion. Your spouse, children, dependent parents and grandparents can be included in your application, ensuring that your whole family can enjoy the benefits of Maltese citizenship.

Permanent residency in Malta. Once you obtain citizenship, you gain the right to live permanently in Malta or any other EU country. This provides flexibility in terms of relocation.

High standard of living. Malta is known for its high quality of life, with excellent healthcare, education, and a pleasant Mediterranean climate, making it an attractive place to live.

Dual citizenship allowed. Malta permits dual citizenship, meaning you don’t have to renounce your original nationality. This is a key advantage for non-EU investors who wish to retain their home country’s citizenship.

Safe banking environment. Malta is known for its stable banking system, which can be beneficial for investors looking to safeguard their wealth and access international banking services.

Living in Malta without citizenship

Malta Nomad Residence Permit, also known as the Malta Digital Nomad Visa, is a temporary residency permit available for foreign remote workers. It allows individuals to reside in Malta for a maximum of four years.

Eligible applicants include employees and managers of foreign companies, freelancers, and self-employed individuals. A key requirement for employed applicants is that they must not be working for a Maltese company.

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate a monthly income of at least €3,500 earned outside of Malta. Initially, the Nomad Residence Permit is granted for 12 months and may be renewed for an additional year, up to three times.

Applicants must purchase or lease accommodation in Malta for the entire duration of their permit.

Digital nomads are not eligible for permanent residency or citizenship through this permit, and it does not grant the right to obtain Maltese citizenship.

Maltese Citizenship Requirements

Personal requirements. To be eligible for Maltese citizenship, you must be at least 18 years old and in good health. Also, you need to pass a comprehensive Due Diligence check to ensure a clean criminal record.

Applicants must prove that their wealth was acquired legally and will be subject to ongoing monitoring throughout the application process. This commitment to integrity is why Malta’s citizenship program remains a respected option globally.

This route to citizenship is designed for individuals who can demonstrate exceptional services, through economic contributions, and it grants citizenship after a one to three years of residence in Malta.

Investment requirements. To qualify, applicants must:

Contribute to Malta’s National Development and Social Fund — €600,000+. Invest in real estate — purchase for €700,000+ or rent for €80,000+. Make a donation to a Maltese non-governmental organisation — €10,000.

Residency requirements. Applicants are required to hold a Maltese residence permit for at least 12 months before being granted citizenship. During this period, they must demonstrate a genuine link to Malta, such as spending time in the country or establishing a residence.

Investment Options in Malta

Direct investment. Non-EU investors are required to make a financial contribution to the country. This typically includes a donation of €600,000 for the standard route or €750,000 for a faster track to citizenship. An additional €50,000 is required for each dependent included in the application.

Real estate investment. Another option is investing in Maltese real estate. The minimum required investment is €700,000, or a five-year lease of property with an annual rent of at least €16,000.

Charitable donation. Applicants must also make a charitable donation of €10,000 to a registered Maltese NGO. This final requirement is intended to show commitment to Malta’s social welfare and community support.

Additional expenses. Beyond the core investment, applicants should budget for additional administrative costs, including legal and processing fees, which can amount to tens of thousands of euros. These costs are necessary for navigating the complex legal framework and ensuring compliance with Maltese law.

How to Obtain Malta Passport for Non-EU Citizens

The path to obtaining Maltese citizenship requires careful attention to detail:

Submitting application. First, apply for a residence permit, which allows you to meet the 12-month residency requirement. After this period, submit your citizenship application along with proof of your investments and contributions. Due Diligence checks. Each applicant undergoes a rigorous background check to ensure they meet the government’s requirements. This ensures that only qualified individuals are granted citizenship. Approval and passport issuance. Once your application is approved, you will receive Maltese citizenship and be issued a passport. This passport allows you to enjoy all the benefits of being a Maltese citizen, including access to the EU and visa-free travel to numerous countries worldwide.

Conclusion

Malta citizenship by naturalisation for exceptional services by direct investment is one of the most attractive options for non-EU investors. With benefits ranging from visa-free travel to access to economic and political stability, it offers a clear pathway to enhancing global mobility and financial security.