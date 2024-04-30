Why Passport Application, Collection Was Halted In Nairobi

The Immigration Department Tuesday suspended passport applications and collections.

The department said it was experiencing downtime in its passport application receiving system and the collection service.

“We regret to inform our clients that we are currently experiencing a downtime that has affected our normal passport application receiving and collection services.”

“Our engineers are working to resolve the issue and ensure the resumption of normal services as soon as possible,” a statement on Tuesday April 30 read in part.

The department said affected applicants have been informed that alternative dates will be communicated as soon as possible.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” it added.

The downtime comes a week after the government pledged to issue at least one million passports and three million digital national identity cards by the end of 2024.

This followed the successful acquisition of two new passport printing machines, which have already been delivered for installation at Nyayo House in Nairobi.

The Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizenship, Prof Julius Bitok, said the new passports and digital IDs will make it easier for Kenyans to access registration documents.

He also said the increased production of the documents will increase the revenue generated through the e-Citizen platform to an average of Sh1 billion daily over the same period, boosting government coffers.

The department has been facing challenges in meeting their obligations. This has hampered plans for smooth delivery of services.