Why walkability matters and why I invested in Nairobi CBD walkways, Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called on residents to protect and maintain the city’s newly improved cabro walkways, saying the county is investing in pedestrian infrastructure to make Nairobi more accessible, safer and attractive to visitors.

Sakaja said the county’s investment in non-motorised transport infrastructure was driven by the need to provide a better walking environment for millions of people who access the Central Business District (CBD) daily.

“We have invested heavily in walkways and non-motorised transport. Every city with high levels of tourism has walkability. People need to walk in a better environment,” the Governor said.

He noted that Nairobi’s CBD attracts an estimated seven million people during the day, underscoring the importance of well-maintained pedestrian spaces in a city where thousands of residents, workers and visitors move on foot.

The Governor said the county’s vision was to extend quality walkways across the city, pointing to improvements along key routes, including the corridor from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) towards ABC Place in Westlands.

According to Sakaja, the county has set aside a maintenance budget and deployed Green Army teams to support cleaning and upkeep of public spaces. However, he said sustaining the improvements would require residents to take responsibility for the facilities.

“We have a maintenance budget, and we have teams from the Green Army who clean. It is about all of us joining hands and supporting the maintenance of these walkways,” he said.

The Governor cautioned against the misuse of pedestrian infrastructure, particularly the use of walkways by bicycles, insisting that the facilities were designed to provide dedicated space for people to walk.

“Let us not misuse them. No bikes on the walkways. They are for our people to walk, and we must take responsibility for them,” Sakaja said.

He also urged residents to stop illegal dumping, warning that careless disposal of waste could undermine the improvements being made to the city’s public spaces.

Sakaja said the county was complementing the cabro works with street lighting, with plans to extend lighting coverage across Nairobi to improve the experience of walking in the city, including in the evening.

“Our vision is to make sure every corner of the city is covered. Let us stop dumping in these places; they are beautiful. Walk at 6pm and see people walking, with lighting that is now following the cabro. It will cover Nairobi,” he said.

The county government has increasingly linked the improvement of walkways, drainage and lighting to its broader urban renewal agenda, which seeks to improve the appearance, accessibility and usability of public spaces.

Sakaja further invited private companies, corporations and other partners to work with the county in maintaining public infrastructure, saying collaboration would help protect the investments and ensure that the facilities remain useful to residents.

“We welcome partnerships with people and corporations so that we can work together to maintain public places,” he said.

The Governor’s appeal places emphasis on shared responsibility between the county government and residents, with the long-term success of the walkway improvements depending not only on construction and maintenance but also on responsible public use.

As Nairobi continues to expand its pedestrian infrastructure, the county is seeking to establish walking as a more convenient part of daily urban life while encouraging residents to keep the city’s public spaces clean, safe and accessible