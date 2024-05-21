Will Poulter Siblings: A Look at the Actor and His Close-Knit Crew

Will Poulter is a British actor born on January 28, 1993, in Hammersmith, London, England.

He gained recognition for his roles in films such as “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, We’re the Millers and The Maze Runner series.

Poulter’s performances have earned him critical acclaim, including a BAFTA Rising Star Award for his role in We’re the Millers.

He has also appeared in notable films like The Revenant, Detroit and Midsommar, and received an Emmy nomination for his role in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick.

Poulter joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Siblings

Poulter has three siblings, namely Ed Poulter, Jo Poulter and Charlie Poulter.

In 2023, Poulter made a surprise visit to his younger sister Charlie’s classroom in London for Thank a Teacher Day.

He told her, “I am so proud of you” and thanked her and her colleagues for their amazing work as a teaching assistant.”

Career

Poulter's career has been marked by a diverse range of roles in both film and television.

He gained recognition for his role as Eustace Scrubb in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and received critical acclaim for his performance in We’re the Millers, winning the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Poulter has showcased his talent in various genres, from dystopian science fiction in The Maze Runner series to period epics like The Revenant and crime dramas such as Detroit.

In 2021, he received an Emmy nomination for his role in the Hulu miniseries, Dopesick.

Poulter’s career has continued to flourish, with his recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Awards and accolades

Poulter has received several awards and accolades throughout his acting career.

In 2014, he won the BAFTA Rising Star Award, the MTV Movie Award for Best Breakthrough Performance, and the MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss for his role in We’re the Millers.

Poulter was also featured in Vanity Fair’s Hollywood’s Next Wave issue in 2014.

In 2021, he received an Emmy nomination for his performance in the miniseries, Dopesick.

Poulter’s role in the film, Detroit, in 2017 was praised by critics, with his performance in We’re the Millers also earning him critical acclaim and mainstream recognition.