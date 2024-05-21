Giannis Antetokounmpo Siblings: The Antetokounmpo Brothers’ Rise to Glory

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest power forwards of all time and one of the greatest players of all time.

In the 2022-23 season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

He led the Bucks to the playoffs but missed the final three regular season games and the entire postseason with a left soleus strain.

Antetokounmpo estimated he was only running at 30-40% speed and was “not close” to returning before the Bucks were eliminated in the first round.

The 29-year-old has won the NBA MVP award twice (2019, 2020) and was named an All-Star 7 times.

Siblings

Antetokounmpo has four brothers, namely Francis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex.

Francis is the oldest and pursued careers in soccer and music.

Thanasis is the second oldest and has played in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

Kostas played in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Alex is the youngest and currently plays in the G-League for the Raptors 905.

Giannis and Thanasis are currently teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks.

In March 2021, Giannis, Thanasis and Kostas made history by facing off against each other in an NBA game.

Also Read: Abby Wambach Siblings: Inside the Family that Raised a World Champion

Career

Antetokounmpo’s career is a testament to his exceptional growth and impact in the NBA.

Since being drafted 15th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013, he has continuously elevated his game.

Notably, his scoring has surged from 6.8 points per game as a rookie to a career-best 27.7 points in 2019.

His rebounding and passing have also seen significant improvement, with rebounds climbing from 4.4 to 12.5 per game and assists from 1.9 to 5.9 per game over his career.

Antetokounmpo’s shooting percentage has notably risen from 41.4% to 57.8% in 2019.

Additionally, his Player Impact Estimate (PIE) and plus-minus ratings have shown consistent growth, reflecting his increasing efficiency and value on the court.

Personal life

Antetokounmpo is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger.

The couple has been together since the mid-2010s after Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013.

Riddlesprigger, 30, is African-American and was born in Fresno, California.

She has a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Sociology from Rice University, where she was a standout volleyball player.

Antetokounmpo, 28, and Riddlesprigger have three children together – sons Liam (born 2020) and Maverick (born 2021), and a daughter born in 2023.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2023 during a press conference promoting their work with Milwaukee’s Diaper Mission.

While Antetokounmpo and Mariah are not yet officially married as of February 2024, they have been referred to as fiancés and it appears they may have recently tied the knot based on Riddlesprigger’s recent Instagram posts.

The two have kept their relationship relatively private over the years but occasionally share glimpses into their family life on social media.