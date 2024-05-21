Zoltan Hargitay Siblings: A Look at His Ancestry and Siblings

Zoltan Hargitay, born on August 1, 1960, in Santa Monica, California, is known for his work as a carpenter on Hollywood sets.

He is the son of Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, and the brother of Mariska Hargitay.

Zoltan has worked on various films and TV series, including Shrunken Heads, Reflections on a Crime and T-Force.

He prefers working behind the scenes, showcasing his carpentry skills in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Zoltan has several siblings. His siblings include Mariska Hargitay, Mickey Hargitay Jr., Tony Cimber and Tina Hargitay.

Mariska is an American actress and producer, best known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson in the TV series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Mickey is Zoltan’s older brother, who is also an actor. Tony Cimber is Zoltan’s younger half-brother, from Jayne Mansfield’s marriage to Matt Cimber.

Tina is Zoltan’s older half-sister, from Mickey Hargitay’s previous marriage.

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska is an American actress known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

She began acting in high school and won Miss Beverly Hills USA in the early 1980s.

Mariska attended UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television but left to pursue acting.

She had minor roles in films like Leaving Las Vegas and TV shows such as Falcon Crest, Tequila and Bonetti, Can’t Hurry Love and ER in the 1990s.

Mariska’s breakthrough came in 1999 when she landed the role of Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU, earning critical acclaim, including an Emmy and Golden Globe.

She has been a mainstay on the show since 1999, making her the longest-tenured cast member.

Mariska has also directed several episodes of SVU.

In 2004, she founded the Joyful Heart Foundation to support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

Mariska is considered one of the highest-paid TV actresses, earning $500,000 per episode of SVU.

Her portrayal of Olivia Benson has made her an iconic figure on television, and her advocacy work has established her as a prominent activist for victims’ rights.

Zoltan Hargitay career

Zoltan has credits as an actor in films like Retroactive, T-Force and Reflections on a Crime.

Additionally, he has worked in the art department on various productions, including The Morning Show and Retroactive.

Zoltan is the brother of Mariska Hargitay and Mickey Hargitay Jr., both known figures in the entertainment world.