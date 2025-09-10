Wille Crafoord Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Swedish Actor

Wille Crafoord, born Carl-Henning William Crafoord on February 8, 1966, in Stockholm, Sweden, is a multifaceted Swedish artist known for his work as a composer, songwriter, singer, and rap artist.

He rose to prominence in the late 1980s as a pioneer of Swedish-language hip hop through his involvement with the rap group Just D.

Crafoord’s career spans music, acting, and writing, showcasing his versatility across genres like hip hop, jazz, soul, and Swedish visa.

Beyond his musical endeavors, he has appeared in films, directed shows, and authored works such as the book Gloria.

Wille has five siblings, namely Alexander Crafoord, Caroline Crafoord, Louise Crafoord, Sheila Crafoord and Ellinor Crafoord.

However, not much is known about them, including their personal lives or career pursuits, as they live a private life compared to their famous brother.

Career

Crafoord’s career began in the late 1980s when he co-founded the hip hop group Just D alongside Peder Ernerot and Gustave Lund.

The group played a pivotal role in introducing hip hop to a broader Swedish audience, releasing albums such as Svenska Ord, Rock’n’Roll, Tre Amigos, and Plast.

Their popular singles, including “Juligen,” “Relalalaxa,” and “Tre Gringos,” earned them several gold records and widespread recognition.

After Just D disbanded in 1996, Crafoord pursued a solo career, releasing albums like Samma typ av annorlunda saker, Den där skivan, Om det så går under går det över, and Live at Riddarhuset.

His solo work blends jazz, soul, and Swedish lyrical traditions, reflecting his commitment to evolving the country’s musical heritage.

Crafoord has collaborated with artists such as Bo Kaspers Orkester, Nanne Grönvall, and Magnus Lindberg.

He also ventured into theater, writing and directing shows like Den Dära Showen, Django & jag, and Snurra min jord at Vasateatern between 2008 and 2009.

Additionally, Crafoord has acted in films such as Adam & Eva (1997), 30\:e november (1995), and Om Stig Petrés hemlighet (2004).

His participation in Melodifestivalen as both a performer and songwriter further highlights his versatility.

In 2011, he published the book Gloria, showcasing his literary talents.

Accolades

As a member of Just D, Crafoord received multiple Swedish Grammy Awards and the Rockbjörnen award in 1995 for the group’s influential albums and singles.

In 1997, he was honored with the Karamelodiktstipendiet, a scholarship established by Povel Ramel, acknowledging his songwriting prowess.