Willis Raburu Resigns from County Job After Three Months

Renowned TV Presenter Willis Raburu has resigned as the chair of the Nairobi County Festival Committee.

The TV47 presenter landed the job in July shortly after leaving Royal Media Services-owned Citizen TV.

In a statement, Raburu explained that his decision was informed by the “pressing need for systemic change to enhance the effectiveness of our service delivery and leadership”.

“It is clear that to better serve the county and its residents, a more comprehensive look at existing systems is essential, which to be fair, have already been instituted and I wish them all the best in this regard,” he said on Monday.

The Wabebe host said that his hope was that his resignation will help expedite the transformation process.

“I remain dedicated to supporting the county from a different vantage point and will continue to work towards the betterment of the community,” he added.

Raburu also thanked Governor Johnson Sakaja for the opportunity to serve Nairobians for the last three months.

“It has been an honor to work alongside Governor Johnson Sakaja and his administration, and I would like to express my deep gratitude for the trust and opportunity that they have extended to me during my time here,” he said.

“I thank the county leadership for the opportunities I have been given and look forward to witnessing the positive changes that will result from this pivotal moment.”