Willson Contreras Siblings: All About Willmer and William Contreras

Willson Contreras is a Venezuelan professional baseball player born on May 13, 1992, in Puerto Cabello, Carabobo, Venezuela.

He currently plays as a first baseman and catcher for the Boston Red Sox in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Standing 6’0″ and weighing around 240 pounds, Contreras bats and throws right-handed.

Signed by the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent at age 16, he worked his way through the minors and made his MLB debut in 2016.

Known for his powerful bat, leadership behind the plate, and fiery competitive spirit, Contreras has established himself as one of the top offensive catchers of his generation while adapting to increased time at first base in recent seasons.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Willson is the middle child of three brothers born to parents Olga and William Contreras in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela.

His older brother is Willmer Contreras, and his younger brother is William Contreras, who is also a prominent MLB catcher currently with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Willson and William have faced each other numerous times in the majors, exchanging lineup cards before games, celebrating family milestones together, and even making history as the first pair of brothers to homer in the same inning as opponents in the modern era since 1933.

They also became just the fifth pair of brothers to appear in the same MLB All-Star Game in 2022, with their parents and family in attendance for many of these emotional moments.

Career

Contreras grew up in a baseball-loving household in Venezuela, where he and his brothers honed their skills despite limited resources.

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He attended a Cubs baseball academy starting at age 16 and signed with the organization in 2009.

After progressing through the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut with the Cubs on June 17, 2016, homering on the first pitch he saw, a rare feat.

That same year, he contributed to the Cubs’ historic World Series championship run as a rookie.

Over his time in Chicago, Contreras became a cornerstone of the lineup, known for his durability and clutch hitting while primarily serving as the team’s starting catcher.

In 2023, he signed a five-year free-agent contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he continued his production before transitioning more toward first base duties.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Contreras joined the Boston Red Sox, adding veteran leadership and offensive punch to their roster.

Through more than 1,000 career MLB games, he has posted a .257 batting average with over 170 home runs and strong on-base skills, while earning recognition for his arm strength and game-calling early in his career.

Accolades

Contreras has earned multiple honors throughout his MLB tenure, including three All-Star Game selections in 2018, 2019, and 2022.

He was a key member of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

In 2018, he made history by hitting a home run on the first pitch of his All-Star Game at-bat, becoming the first player to homer on both his first career MLB pitch and his first All-Star pitch.

He has also received recognition for his offensive consistency, with multiple seasons featuring 20-plus home runs and solid run production.

Along with his brother William, he has added to a growing list of sibling achievements in baseball, including joint appearances for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.