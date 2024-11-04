Tragedy as Woman Accidentally Hits and Kills Son While Tilling in Meru County

A family is mourning after a woman accidentally hit and killed her two-year-old son while tilling a piece of land in Meru County.

The accident happened in Kionyo location, Nkubu area on Saturday November 2, police said.

The woman had gone with her son to a farm for a living when the incident happened.

She told police she had placed her son few meters as she embarked on digging at the farm.

While she was still doing the work, the deceased child slid and fell in front where she accidentally hit him with a fork jembe on the back of the head.

He sustained a deep cut wound on the head and was rushed to a private clinic at Kionyo Market, where he was given first aid and later rushed to Consolata Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the infant was moved to the Kanyakine Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting postmortem.

In Mitunguu, Meru County, the body of a woman was found on a feeder road at Ntitu village within the Rwompo sub-location.

Police identified her as Hellen Mugure, 30 adding she had head, neck, and leg injuries bearing blood stains.

Her husband was later arrested over the murder.

Several wooden sticks stained with blood were recovered and kept as exhibits.

The police said the motive of the incident was domestic. The body was removed to the Kanyakine Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Elsewhere, one Livingston Mwangi Nyoike, 52 was found dead in the house on Biashara Street near Quininos Hall in Pangani area.

Police said the body was found kneeling while leaning on the bed with no physical injuries.

The cause of death could not be immediately established and the body was moved to City Morgue pending post-mortem.

In Wangige market, Kiambu County, the body of a man was found on the roadside.

The man was believed to be a vagabond and was lying dead on the verandah beside the carpark covered with a blanket facing upwards.