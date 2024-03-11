Woman Arrested After Claiming Husband Fatally Stabbed Self in Machakos

Police are holding a 25-year-old woman after she claimed her husband had killed himself through stab wounds in the chest in Machakos Town.

The body of Brian Makau, 26 was found on a sofa set long after he had died.

The woman told police the deceased succumbed to stab wounds he inflicted on his chest using a kitchen knife.

The incident happened on Sunday March 10.

Police who visited the scene found the body seated on a sofa set in a pool of blood with a stab wound on the right-hand side of his neck.

The suspected murder weapon- a kitchen knife-was recovered and kept as an exhibit.

The body was moved to Machakos Funeral Home awaiting postmortem.

Police said they are holding the woman to help in the probe into the incident.

The team is investigating murder for now. The motive is however yet to be known.

Police said it was only the two who were in the house at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a suspected suicide incident of a woman whose body was found on a tree in Kamulu area, Nairobi.

The body was Sunday found along Reflector Road, Green View area.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the body of the woman and on a quick search, a national identity card bearing the name Angwang Dorothy Achieng was found in the handbag the deceased had.

No suicide note was found. Police are investigating if it was a suicide or murder staged as a suicide.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigation and autopsy.