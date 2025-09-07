Woman arrested after killing husband in confrontation in Machakos County

A woman aged 59 was arrested for murder after she attacked and killed her husband, 65 in a village in Masinga, Machakos County.

Police said Anthony Muli died on the spot on Saturday after he was hit in the head with a metal rod in a confrontation with his wife in Ndithini village.

The deceased had arrived home late and picked up a quarrel with his wife, witnesses told police.

It was then that he picked up a metal rod aiming to hit the woman. Instead, the woman grabbed it and used the same weapon to hit the man in the head fatally.

Police said he died on the spot. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy as the woman was detained for grilling.

The incident was among at least five murder incidents reported to police in a series that is worrying.

In Matete, Kakamega County, one Martin Chebuku, 44 was killed in an attack as walked to his home.

The motive of the murder was not established, police said.

His body was found on the roadside and later moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigation into the murder, police said.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident.

A pair of shoes, a metal rod and a mobile phone were found at the scene after the September 6 incident, police said.

In Rachuonyo, Homabay County, one Grace Orinda, 67 succumbed to her injuries following an assault on her on September 3 in the area. She was rushed to the hospital and succumbed to the injuries two days later.

In Rangwe, Homabay County a 40-year-old man was found murdered and his body abandoned on the roadside.

The body of Enos Otieno was on September 6 found with injuries on both hands, ears and back lying on the roadside in the Koyoo area.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending an investigation.

In Migori Town, the body of a bodaboda operator identified as George Moses, 28 was found on the roadside after an attack.

Police said the body was dumped at the scene after murder elsewhere.

The motive of the murder is yet to be determined, police said. The body had bruises on the head and legs when it was discovered on Saturday morning, police said as they moved it to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.