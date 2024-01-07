Woman Captured Harassing Staff in Busia Hospital Surrenders to Police 

A woman who was captured on camera harassing and abusing hospital staff at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia County surrendered to the police Sunday.

Police said Vanessa Ogema walked to Busia police station on Sunday at noon while covering her face with a surgical mask and a bulky hood.

This is after she had been summoned for statement recording. This is after those harassed and abused recorded their statements with the police over the same abusing Ogema and a male colleague of the claims.

Police said she would be processed ahead of planned arraignment.

In the viral video which made rounds on January 3, Ogema and an unidentified man were seen harassing hospital staff.

The woman was seen causing chaos by throwing files on the floor and hitting a table while shouting at the hospital staff.

When the issue went public, it caused anger forcing sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to issue a statement to distance himself from the same. This is after the woman cited his name.

Normal operations at the Port Victoria sub-county hospital in Busia County were on Friday January 5 paralyzed as nurses went on strike protesting the attack.

Families were forced to transfer their patients to other hospitals as the nurses downed their tools to protest the January 2, 2024 incident where Ogema and her colleague demanded swift delivery of healthcare services for their relative.

Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary General Seth Panyako condemned the incident.

“There is no work going on here until we’re assured of the security of healthcare workers. And if that does not happen in the shortest time possible, we will withdraw all healthcare workers in Busia County government within 48 hours.”

The union revealed that the healthcare worker captured on camera being harassed has since recorded her statement with police.

The nurses’ body demanded stern action taken against the two people who are seen on recorded video harassing the worker.

Busia County government said in a statement hospital property was destroyed in the process, including an oxygen concentrator.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha too condemned the incident and added the perpetrators of such acts will face the full force of the law.

“Acts of violence against our healthcare workers are not only reprehensible but intolerable. Healthcare workers deserve our utmost respect as they are the backbone of our healthcare system. They work tirelessly – sometimes under challenging conditions to ensure the well-being of all citizens across different hospital levels,” she said.

The Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) where the woman worked condemned the actions by Ogema, who is on attachment at the facility.

“The Board and Management joins our Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health in condemning the actions displayed by Ms. Vanessa Ogema observing that the behaviour violated the institutions core values and an organizational culture that the hospital Board, Management and staff are keen to uphold all the time,” stated KUTRRH Bpard of Directors Chairperson Prof. Olive Mugenda.

“We take great exception to her behaviour and we will decide on the way forward once full details on the incident are obtained.”