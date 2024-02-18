Woman caught on Camera Abusing Tenants at an Apartment in Dagoretti, Nairobi Arrested

A woman accused of causing mayhem at an apartment in Dagoretti North Sub county in Nairobi was Sunday arrested for grilling.

This is after a video in which she was captured threatening tenants at the apartment went viral online.

The woman only identified as Njeri was detained at Muthangari Police Station after a complaint was filed against her.

Her neighbors at Legacy Apartments located along Naivasha Road lodged various complaints against the woman.

In one of the viral videos spread online she is captured at the basement of the apartments where she is trying to access her motor vehicle.

One of the guards at the apartment who is armed is seen approaching her and trying to speak to her over an issue.

However, the situation escalated to a confrontation.

The person taking videos as the events unfold at the parking lot also finds himself on the receiving end as the woman confronts him.

Moments later she tries to grab the phone capturing the video.

In another video, she is captured standing outside her apartment and arguing with the management of the building she lives in.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said the matter was being investigated by the police.

“We have opened a probe for each party to state their case before we know the way forward,” said Bungei