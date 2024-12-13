Woman charged with threatening US healthcare firm by using CEO killer’s words

A Florida woman was charged for threatening a US health insurance company by repeating words similar to those used by the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer.

Briana Boston, 42, is accused of saying “Delay, deny, depose, you people are next” while speaking on a recorded line with a Blue Cross Blue Shield representative about a denied medical claim.

Her words appeared to echo those written on the bullets that were allegedly used to kill healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City. The murder case has highlighted frustrations with the US healthcare system.

Ms Boston was charged with threats to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism. A judge set her bond at $100,000 (£78,900).

Following the Tuesday phone call with the US healthcare company, local media reported that detectives in Lakeland, Florida, appeared at Ms Boston’s home and arrested her.

The Lakeland Police Department and Ms Boston’s lawyer, Jim Headley, did not respond to requests for comment.

Ms Boston reportedly told police “healthcare companies played games and deserved karma from the world because they are evil”.

She said that she had used the words connected to Mr Thompson’s killer “because it’s what is in the news right now”.

Luigi Mangione, 26, is the lead suspect in the healthcare CEO’s murder case that has riveted Americans. He was arrested in Pennsylvania on gun charges on Monday, bringing an end to a days-long, multi-state manhunt that seemed to have few leads.

The case has sparked support for Mr Mangione and anger at the US’s for-profit health insurance industry, as some customers have faced high costs and denied claims.

Law enforcement officials have also warned of potential copy cats. The New York Police Department has said that some healthcare executives have been named on a “hit list” was posted online in connection with Mr Thompson’s murder.

Authorities reportedly alleged that Ms Boston had used “the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s homicide to her advantage” to make a threat against the insurance company.

“She’s been in this world long enough that she certainly should know better… You can’t make threats like that in the current environment that we live in and think that we’re not going to follow up and put you in jail,” Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said, according to local media.

When she appeared in court, Mr Headley urged the judge to release her while the case proceeds, arguing that his client was a 42-year-old married mother of three who has “never had any criminal charges or convictions”.

The judge set her bail at $100,000, citing “the status of our country at this point”.

Ms Boston appeared to gasp in response to the judge’s decision.

By BBC News