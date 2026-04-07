Woman dies after collapsing in vehicle in Mwea, Embu County

A 47-year-old woman died after collapsing while travelling in a passenger vehicle along the Makutano–Embu road in Mwea Sub-county, Embu County.

According to police at Makutano Police Station, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at around 7:30am when the woman, identified as Joyce Wanjiru Njuraita, boarded the vehicle at Makutano stage heading to Ngurubani.

Police said that shortly after the journey began, she suddenly collapsed in her seat, prompting the driver and fellow passengers to attempt first aid in a bid to save her life.

Her condition, however, deteriorated rapidly, forcing those on board to rush her to Zetic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter was later reported to police, who contacted her next of kin, including her brother Eric Mwangi Njuraita.

Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased had been suffering from Diabetes.

Her body was moved to Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Police have launched further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, police in Murang’a County launched investigations into the death of a 74-year-old man whose body was discovered in Kambirwa area under unclear circumstances.

The deceased, identified as Stephen Muriithi Ngari, was found lying lifeless within an office compound in Gitungano village, Murang’a East Sub-county.

Police from Kambirwa Police Station, visited and processed the scene, which is located about three kilometres north of the station.

According to locals, the deceased had last been seen on April 6 at around 9:00am before he failed to return home. The two were living together roughly 500 metres from where the body was found.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the deceased had reportedly written a letter in February to his two brothers, indicating he intended to end his life following a family dispute.

Police said the body had no visible physical injuries at the time it was discovered.

The remains were moved to Murang’a Level Five Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.