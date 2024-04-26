Woman Dies After Jumping from Third Floor in Suicide Mission in Roysambu

Police are investigating three incidents of suicide separately reported to them.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the past few days amid calls to address the trend.

The first incident was reported in Roysambu area, Nairobi where a 23-year-old woman died by jumping off the third floor of a residential apartment.

Neighbours said Veron Njambi walked out of her apartment balcony while staggering and jumped off.

A neighbor said she tried to help her in vain.

She landed on her head and died. Neighbours rushed her to the nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the City Mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

The second one happened in Ebukhamwa village, Kakamega County where a 27-year-old man died by suicide.

The body of Geoffrey Buliba was found hanging on a tree outside their compound. The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

The body was moved to Butere funeral home for preservation awaiting autopsy.

In Gatarakwa location, Nyeri, a 31 year old man died by suicide at his rental house.

Police visited the scene and established that Peter Chege who was working as a casual laborer at Optiven had hanged himself using a nylon rope from the rooftop of his rental house.

Witnesses said his knees were bending on the floor. There was a suicidal note on the table addressed to his mother with two phone passwords of MPesa Pin and sim Pin, police said.

Details of the note were not made public.

The body was moved to Mary Immaculate Mweiga morgue awaiting autopsy.

In Githurai Kimbo, Nairobi, police said they are investigating the discovery of a fetus that was found dumped near a railway line.

The body was tied in a black polythene bag at the time of the discovery, police said adding it was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and probe.

The mother of the child is yet to be known.

Police said they are investigating the incident.