Woman drowns in Kirinyaga stream after suspected epileptic seizure

A 22-year-old woman drowned in a stream in Karuru Village, Kirinyaga East Sub-County, after she reportedly suffered an epileptic seizure while washing clothes.

The deceased, identified as Faith Wanjiru Kithinji, was found dead in the stream in Kianjiru Sub-location, Baragwi Location, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

According to police, Wanjiru, who had a history of epilepsy, had gone to the nearby stream to wash clothes when she allegedly suffered a seizure, fell into the water and drowned.

Police processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Kibugi Mortuary for preservation and a postmortem examination.

The autopsy is expected to help establish the cause of death, while the circumstances surrounding the incident were documented by police.

And police in Murang’a County are investigating the discovery of a decomposing body of an unidentified man found floating in River Mathioya.

The body was recovered on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, in the Lower Kichinjio area of Rurii Sub-location, Murang’a East Sub-County, after it was spotted floating in the river.

The deceased was found without clothes, with several body parts missing, including both wrists, flesh from the legs and tissue from the buttocks.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, making immediate identification difficult.

Police documented and processed the scene before moving the body to Murang’a Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it is being held pending a postmortem examination and identification.

Investigators are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, the extent of the injuries and how long the body had been in the river.

Police have yet to identify the deceased, and the cause of death remains unknown pending further investigations and postmortem findings.

And a decomposing body of an unidentified man believed to be about 40 years old has been found in the waters off Mkomani Beach in Nyali, Mombasa County.

The body was spotted offshore on October 21, prompting officers from Nyali Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to visit the scene.

Police said the man’s body appeared to have been in the water for approximately three days. No visible physical injuries were observed, and authorities suspect the incident may have been a drowning.

The body was retrieved and transferred to the Coast General mortuary for preservation and identification.

Investigations have been launched to establish the man’s identity and determine the circumstances surrounding his death.