Tragedy as Woman is Fatally Stabbed in Domestic Fight in Mukuru Slums 

A woman was found dead in her house after she had been stabbed in a domestic fight with her boyfriend in Mukuru slums, Nairobi.

The deceased was identified only as Regina by her neighbours.

A roommate told police she heard the deceased argue with the boyfriend over unknown reasons on Tuesday morning.

She did not imagine it would degenerate to murder.

The roommate said she woke up and left for work leaving the deceased and the husband in the house.

She was however shocked when she came back to work and did not find the deceased.

She went to her bedroom where she found a heap of clothes on the bed.

A human hand protruded from the heap of clothes, which prompted her to check only to realize it was Regina.

Police were alerted and rushed to the scene where they established the woman had multiple stab wounds in the body.

Police said the scene was disturbed and household goods scattered all over.

The team said they had established that the body was lying lifeless with multiple stabs all over the body and slit throat, which is believed to have been inflicted by the boyfriend who disappeared.

The murder weapon was not recovered at the scene, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy. No arrest has been made but detectives are pursuing the suspect, Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei said.

Meanwhile, police in Kisumu are looking for a gang that raided a home in Migosi area and stabbed a woman in a robbery mission.

The woman was sleeping with her family on Wednesday morning when a gang raided.

The gang broke into the house causing commotion before they stabbed the woman in the chest, right hand, and left cheek before stealing assorted goods.

The woman was rushed to hospital and admitted in stable condition, police said.

A team of detectives is investigating the incident.