Woman Fatally Stabs Husband in Domestic Fight in Matuu

A 21-year-old woman was Wednesday September 18 arrested over the fatal stabbing of her husband in a domestic fight in Matuu Township, Machakos County.

Locals said they found the woman holding the deceased Rodney Muasia, 23 while soaked in blood and crying.

The neighbours said they heard screams from the couple’s house and on checking they found the woman crying and also with stab injuries.

She informed them Muasia had disappointed her and she had stabbed him with a kitchen knife.

She went ahead and stabbed herself in anger before she was rescued to Matuu Level IV hospital where she was treated and discharged.

She was later arrested pending arraignment for murder, police said.

Police said a kitchen knife with bloodstains was recovered from the scene and kept as an exhibit. The body was moved to Matuu Level IV hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police said the woman will be taken for mental tests as part of the probe into the incident.

Elsewhere, a body was found floating in Mayanja Dam Sango B, Bungoma County.

Police said upon thorough observation the body had visible injuries suspected to have been inflicted by a sharp object and with both eyes gouged out.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said adding no arrest had been made.

The body was moved to Bungoma County Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Kamagambo, Migori County, one Malon Owuor Ondigo, 82 was found dead in his home.

Police who visited the scene said the body was found with visible multiple injuries on the right ear and blood oozing from the same ear.

The cause of the death is yet to be known and the body was moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In Ragumo, Kisumu County, a 37-year-old man succumbed to injuries after he had been assaulted.

The man died on September 17 a day after he had been assaulted in Angola village.

He was identified as Pius Orodi, police said adding the assailants are yet to be known.

The man died at the Jaramogi Teaching and Referral Hospital. The body is lying at the facility pending autopsy and investigations.