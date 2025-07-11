Woman finds human hand at the door of her business in Kisii Town

Detectives are investigating the source of a human hand that was found abandoned at the entrance of a shop in a bizarre incident in Kisii Town.

The proprietor of the shop told police she was on Thursday July 10 opening for routine business when she stumbled on the human arm lying at the base of the door with a red manila string tied on it and the door hinges.

The hand seemed to have been preserved by smoking, police said as they moved it to the mortuary for preservation and identification pending investigations.

Police said they are yet to know the motive of the incident and where the other body parts are.

In Kiringa, Meru County, the naked body of one Purity Gacheri Kirianki, 43 was found in her house after a suspected murder.

This was after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband in a domestic fight.

Police who visited the scene said the body had bruises from the beatings and the man was missing.

The man was later found at a local shopping centre by locals who handed him over to the police. Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

In the same area of Mitunguu, Meru County, the body of a bodaboda rider was found hanging on the roof after a suspected suicide.

Police, however, said they are investigating murder after the body of Josephat Mugambi, 39 was found with blood oozing from his mouth.

The same scene had been broken into by two men who took away the motorcycle belonging to the deceased on claim he had failed to pay his loan.

Police want to establish if he was killed and hanged at the scene to stage a suicide.

Elsewhere in Athi River, Machakos County, a man was found murdered and his body abandoned on the roadside.

The body had injuries on the head and chest and seemed to have been dragged on a rough surface before being abandoned there on July 10.

The motive of the murder is yet to be known.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.