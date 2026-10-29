Woman found buried in shallow grave, husband arrested in Kajiado

Detectives in Isinya, Kajiado County, arrested a man suspected of murdering his 34-year-old wife, Farida Peter Sangka, and attempting to conceal the crime by burying her body in a shallow grave at their farm in Entarakuet.

The discovery followed a report made by Ndayishimiye Deo, a Burundian national employed as a farmhand by the suspect, identified as Shon David Rabassa Kioko

The farmhand reported that his employer had murdered his wife before instructing him to help bury her body in a shallow grave.

Acting on the report, detectives visited the scene, where they arrested the suspect and the farmhand for further investigation.

The scene was secured as detectives initiated the process of recovering the deceased’s body.

The body was subsequently exhumed in the presence of a pathologist, Ministry of Health (MOH) officials and police officers to facilitate forensic examination and establish the circumstances surrounding her death. The remains were subsequently transferred to Nairobi Funeral Home for preservation pending a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, Kioko and Deo remain in custody as detectives pursue further investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Elsewhere, a team of detectives drawn from the Operation Action Team (OAT) and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) arrested a suspect linked to a string of robberies in which unsuspecting victims are ambushed after withdrawing cash from banks.

The suspects’ modus operandi is to pose as traffic officers, using the authority of the uniform to waylay victims moments after they withdraw cash from banks.

For unsuspecting victims, what should have been an ordinary journey after a bank visit could turn into a frightening encounter with criminals hiding behind the badge.

Through meticulous intelligence gathering and forensic analysis, detectives identified four key suspects believed to be linked to the incidents.

Among them was Muia Mutune, a.k.a. Fredrick Mbuta, who was arrested in April 2026 for similar cases before being released on bond in July of the same year.

Detectives pursued the leads until intelligence pinpointed the suspect in Embakasi Village, where he was subsequently arrested.

He was detained for processing ahead of arraignment as detectives intensify efforts to track down his alleged accomplices, who remain at large.