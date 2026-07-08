Woman found dead in Githurai house after alleged assault

A 42-year-old woman was found dead inside her single-room house in Githurai 44, Kasarani Sub-County, after reportedly being assaulted by people known to her, police said.

The deceased, identified as Catherine Wambui, was discovered lying on a mattress on the floor of her mabati house behind Apostolic Congregation Church along Kiangichiri Road on Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported by the woman’s daughter, who told officers that her mother had been assaulted on the night of July 6 by individuals she knew physically.

Police officers visited the scene and found the body lying in a supine position with a visible injury on the back of the head.

The scene was processed and documented before the body was moved to Kenyatta University Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

Police have launched investigations to identify and apprehend the suspects behind the killing. No arrests had been reported by Tuesday evening.

And police in Kilifi South Sub-County launched investigations into the suspected murder of a 36-year-old boda boda rider whose body was found dumped in a farm near Bustan Apartments in Mtwapa.

The incident was reported on Tuesday prompting officers to visit the scene.

The victim was identified by family members as Hassan Athuman, a boda boda rider who operated night shifts from a stage near the National Bank branch in Mtwapa Town.

Police said the deceased was found dressed in his boda boda riding attire but without shoes. He had visible injuries on the left side of his head, suggesting he may have been assaulted before his death.

Investigations further established that Hassan had been riding a blue Honda motorcycle.

The motorcycle was missing from the scene, raising suspicions that the rider may have been killed during a robbery.

Crime scene investigators processed and documented the scene before the body was moved to Kilifi County Referral Mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing and trace the missing motorcycle.