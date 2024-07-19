Woman Found Dead in House in Lungalunga Slums

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in her house in Lungalunga slums, Nairobi.

The woman identified as Caroline Nduta, 37. The incident happened on July 18, police said. Her friend told police she had gone to visit her when she found the body lying on the bed.

The cause of the death was not immediately established. The body which had no visible injuries was photographed and moved to the City mortuary awaiting autopsy, police said.

In Ngara area, police found the body of a man lying along Musindi Road. The man was identified as Armling Gikonyo, 41. Police said the body, which had no visible injuries photographed and moved to City mortuary pending post-mortem.

In Muthangari area, Nairobi, one Joseph Amulele, 34 died after he complained of being unwell. He died at a local hospital where he had been rushed to. The cause of the death is yet to be established, police said.

In Tharaka Nithi, one Samuel Mungania, 72 died after being assaulted by a panga. The suspect behind the attack was arrested, police said.

In Narok North, one Gordon Omondi, 21 was found dead after suspected murder. Police said the lifeless body of the man was found lying in a pool of blood in a corridor opposite Galaxy Guest House with two deep cuts on the head.

At the scene, a huge stone with blood stains suspected to be the murder weapon was recovered and kept as an exhibit, police said.

Also, a black bag containing clothes was recovered. The body was moved to Narok County Referral Hospital Mortuary for postmortem. No arrest has been made and the motive is not known, police said.

Police suspect the man was killed out of a mistaken identity incident. A hunt for the killers is ongoing, police said of the July 18 incident.