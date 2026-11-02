Woman found murdered as house is set ablaze in Gatundu

Police in Kiambu County are investigating the murder of an 80-year-old woman whose house was set ablaze in Itukarwa Village, Kiganjo Location, Gatundu South Sub-County.

The deceased, identified as Milkah Nduta Njuguna, was allegedly strangled before her three-room semi-permanent house was burnt down in an incident reported on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

According to police, locals alerted police about the fire at around 4:30am.

Police visited the scene and established that the elderly woman had been murdered.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Njuguna, who lived alone, had been served supper by her daughter at around 7pm on Saturday, October 31, as was her usual routine.

Her body was later discovered approximately 100 meters from her house, down a slope on her land.

The body had been tied on both hands and legs using a bedsheet, with visible injuries reported around the neck, raising suspicions that she had been attacked before the house was set on fire.

The three-room house was completely reduced to ashes, with household belongings of unknown value destroyed in the blaze.

Detectives processed and documented the scene as part of investigations.

The body was subsequently moved to Gatundu Level Five Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing and the subsequent burning of the house.

And police in Nairobi are investigating the suspected murder of a 40-year-old man whose body was found lying by the roadside in Kisumu Ndogo, Korogocho, on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Harron Ondiek, whose body was discovered by members of the public at around 8am on November 1, 2026.

The deceased had a visible injury at the back of his head, raising suspicion that he may have been assaulted before his death.

The body was subsequently moved to Mama Margaret Mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Police have launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.